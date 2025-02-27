IAF’s spectacular air show on Maha Shivratri: Sukhoi, AN-32, and Chetak dominate Sangam skies

The Indian Air Force honored the Mahakumbh's conclusion with a spectacular aerial display over the Sangam. Millions of devotees witnessed Sukhoi fighter jets, AN-32 aircraft, and Chetak helicopters performing breathtaking maneuvers, creating an unforgettable experience.

Published: Feb 27, 2025, 12:42 PM IST

The Indian Air Force (IAF) gave a grand Mahasalami to mark the conclusion of the Mahakumbh during the final bathing festival of Mahashivratri. On Wednesday afternoon, as the deafening roar of fighter planes filled the skies over the Sangam, devotees looked up in awe, applauding with pride and enthusiasm. 

The atmosphere resonated with chants of Jai Shri Ram, Har Har Gange, Har Har Mahadev, and slogans praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Excited by the breathtaking aerial display, devotees began capturing and sharing photos and videos of the air show on social media. According to an IAF official, the event was specially organized to salute the millions of devotees who had gathered for the Maha Kumbh. 

While over 1.5 crore pilgrims took a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Ganga, Sukhoi fighter jets, AN-32 transport aircraft, and Chetak helicopters performed thrilling aerial manoeuvres above them, leaving the spectators spellbound.

As part of the closing ceremony of the Mahakumbh, the IAF's skilled pilots showcased incredible aerial acrobatics. The roar of the aircraft drew every eye skyward, where Sukhoi fighter jets, AN-32 planes, and Chetak helicopters executed mesmerizing formations. 

The devotees captured and shared the spectacular display on their mobile phones on social media. People called it one of the most unforgettable highlights of the Mahakumbh. 

The last day of the Mahakumbh witnessed a remarkable blend of devotion and military might. While sadhus, saints, and devotees immersed themselves in religious rituals on the banks of the Ganga, the Indian Air Force demonstrated its valour in the skies. 

The stunning air show added a historic touch to the grand conclusion of the festival, making it an unforgettable experience for millions of devotees.

