Viral Video: Newly elected BJP MLA Swami Balmukund Acharya orders removal of non-veg shops in Hawa Mahal

In a recently surfaced video, Swami Balmukund Acharya, the newly elected BJP MLA from the Hawamahal assembly seat in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is seen displaying a no-nonsense attitude as he directs an officer to promptly remove open non-vegetarian shops on Silver Mint Road. The video captures the stern demeanor of the BJP candidate, who secured victory over Congress's RR Tiwari by a margin of 974 votes in the state assembly elections on Sunday.

The video in question features Swami Balmukund Acharya engaging in a telephone conversation with an official, issuing clear instructions to take immediate action against non-vegetarian establishments operating on Silver Mint Road. His assertiveness is evident as he not only addresses the removal of non-veg shops but also directs the officials to clear non-veg carts from the roadside.

Balmukund Acharya's swift response to the situation has grabbed the attention of several netizens. According to several X users, the BJP MLA's proactive approach, a day after securing his victory, underscores his determination to address issues that matter to the residents of Hawamahal.

On Sunday, the BJP secured victory in Rajasthan by winning 115 out of the 199 seats where polling occurred. The Congress, unable to break the state's three-decade revolving-door pattern, once again experienced the voters rejecting the party in power.

Despite a series of welfare schemes introduced by the Ashok Gehlot government in the lead-up to the November 25 assembly polls, they failed to gain traction against the robust BJP campaign spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gehlot acknowledged the defeat on social media just hours before the majority of results were declared.

“We humbly accept the mandate given by the people of Rajasthan. This is an unexpected result for everyone. This defeat shows that we were not completely successful in taking our plans, laws and innovations to the public,” the outgoing CM said on X.

He later submitted his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra. Polling was held on 199 of the 200 seats in the state assembly.

The BJP's choice for the next chief minister remains uncertain at the moment. During the campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphatically stated that the 'lotus,' the party's symbol, would represent its leadership.

Several frontrunners for the position include Vasundhara Raje, a former CM who secured her Jhalrapatan assembly constituency with a significant margin of 53,193 votes. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal are also reportedly in contention.

Another potential candidate is Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, a former Union minister, who won the Jhotwara assembly seat by a margin of 50,167 votes. Rathore, among the MPs strategically fielded by the party in the state polls, is being considered for the top position.

Notably, the elections in Rajasthan were part of a simultaneous announcement with those in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram, often referred to as the semi-final before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP's success in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Sunday adds further significance to its political standing.