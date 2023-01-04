Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I do not support her friend's statement': Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Kanjhawala accident

    Five accused persons, who have been booked for culpable homicide, have claimed that they were unaware of the victim being stuck and dragged under the car. It is reportedly said that the accused persons were drunk at the time of the accident.

    First Published Jan 4, 2023, 8:00 PM IST

    Asha Devi, the mother of Nirbhaya, who died in a heinous rape and murder in 2012, on Wednesday (January 4) paid a visit to the home of deceased woman Anjali Singh.

    Speaking to reporters, Asha Devi said, "I request authorities to investigate the case and support the family financially. Job should be given to the family member as soon as possible. I do not put allegations on anyone but I do not support what that girl (Nidhi) has said in her statement."

    However, Nidhi, Anjali Singh's friend, alleged the accused were aware but kept driving. "The vehicle dragged her in forward direction twice and backward then again they took the vehicle forward and she got entangled under it further...," she had told reporters.

    "Investigation is still underway. It is at the primary stage and multiple angles are being probed. We are hopeful of completing the investigation soon and we will ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment," Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) said.

    Meanwhile, Delhi Police has recovered CCTV footage that showed Nidhi returning home around 2:30 am, about 45 minutes after they left the hotel where they attended a New Year party.

    The victim's friend, wearing a red sweatshirt with a hoodie, was seen anxiously kicking her house door and pacing up and down, the footage showed.

    The footage showed the victim leaving the hotel around 1.45 am after a New Year party. After scanning footage from multiple CCTV cameras, police ascertained that the victim's friend was riding pillion on her scooty and fled after the accident.

