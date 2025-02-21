Hyderabad official caught with another woman, wife thrashes her; video goes viral (WATCH)

A high-ranking official of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation was allegedly caught by his wife with a woman. The dramatic confrontation took place in Warasiguda, drawing a large crowd and requiring police intervention.

A high-ranking official of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Joint Commissioner was allegedly caught by his wife in a compromising situation with a woman nearly 20 years younger than him.

The dramatic confrontation took place in Warasiguda, drawing a large crowd and requiring police intervention. Videos of the confrontation have gone viral on social media.

According to sources, the man had been staying with the woman for the past few days. Suspicious of his absence from home, his wife tracked his movements and, along with her relatives, stormed the woman’s apartment on Friday morning, catching the duo red-handed.

A heated altercation ensued, during which the man was slapped and beaten by his wife and onlookers. The younger woman, frightened by the commotion, locked herself in a room, but his wife allegedly broke in and assaulted her as well.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the official and the woman were roughed up by their relatives before the Warasiguda police arrived at the scene and rescued them. Both were later taken to the police station for questioning.

The official's wife alleged that her husband had a history of extramarital affairs in every office he had worked at and that she had confronted him multiple times in the past. She also accused him of maintaining inappropriate relationships with women at his workplace.

The incident, caught on camera, has gone viral on social media, further amplifying public outrage. Police are investigating the matter.

