A 65-year-old woman was raped near Bhota in Himachal after accepting a scooter lift. The accused drove her to a forest, attacked and raped her. Police arrested him later from the forest where he was hiding.

A horrifying crime has come to light in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, where a 65-year-old woman was allegedly raped after she accepted a lift on a scooter. The incident reported occurred on Saturday night near Bhota when the woman was returning from Jalandhar.

According to Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Bhagat Singh Thakur, the elderly woman had reached the Bhota bus stand around 9 PM. As she searched for a taxi to reach home, she realised she didn’t have enough money to pay the fare quoted by local drivers.

At this point, a man approached her and offered a lift on his scooter, claiming he was heading in the same direction. Trusting him, she accepted. However, instead of taking her home, the man drove at high speed towards Jhiraldi forest. During the ride, the scooter skidded, resulting in a minor accident. When the woman raised concerns, he allegedly assaulted her and then raped her inside the forest.

The accused, identified as a married man working as a tractor driver, reportedly switched the woman’s phone to flight mode to prevent her from contacting anyone. He then fled the scene, leaving the injured woman behind.

With the help of local residents, the woman managed to contact her son. Police reached the spot quickly and ensured she received medical care. The accused was later tracked down and arrested while hiding in the nearby forest.

A case has been registered under relevant sections, and further investigation is underway, SP Thakur confirmed.