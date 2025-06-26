Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh led to two deaths near the Manuni stream in Kangra, while a cloudburst in Kullu’s Sainj Valley triggered flash floods. Rescue teams are searching for missing persons as water levels continue to rise.

Kangra: Amid heavy rainfall and rising water levels, two bodies have been recovered near the Manuni stream in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district.

Two bodies recovered near Manuni stream in Kangra

DC Hemraj Bairwa confirmed the development and stated that rescue operations are ongoing to trace those possibly swept away by the sudden surge of water.

"We have recovered two dead bodies. SDRF, police, SDM and the district authorities teams are at the spot. We are getting the headcount done to ascertain the number of people missing. More details are awaited. The situation is not as grim as it is being projected," said DC Bairwa.

Hydro power project area affected by confluence flooding

The incident occurred near a small hydro power project, located at the confluence of multiple streams. Heavy rains triggered a sharp rise in water levels, catching residents and workers by surprise.

"Near the Manuni stream, there is a small hydro power project. Some workers lived near it. It is a confluence point of many streams. The water level increased due to heavy rainfall, sweeping some people away... We cannot ascertain the no of people yet. The two deceased are being identified. The official number of the missing people will be out soon...," said the DC.

Cloudburst triggers flash flooding in Kullu’s Sainj Valley

Apart from this, a cloudburst struck near Jeeva Nalla in the Sainj sub-tehsil of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon, triggering sudden flooding in the region and sweeping away four houses.

According to a revised situation report issued by the HP State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Shimla, at 5:10 PM, two to three people are feared missing after being swept into the Jeeva Nallah.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:41 PM on June 25, downstream of Jiwa Trench Weir in Majhan Nallah, located in the Sainj Valley. The District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), Kullu, confirmed the event and reported a potential sharp rise in the water level of the Sainj River due to increased inflow caused by the cloudburst.

"DEOC Kullu has reported a cloudburst near Majhan Nallah (approx. 1 km downstream of Jiwa Trench Weir, Sainj Valley, District Kullu). Due to a cloud burst, the inflow in the Sainj River is expected to increase considerably. This may lead to a significant rise in Sainj River's water level," the official report from SEOC stated.

No deaths confirmed yet in Kullu cloudburst incident

While no deaths or injuries have been confirmed so far, the State Emergency Operation Centre has flagged that 2-3 individuals are currently unaccounted for, and efforts are underway to locate them. No cattle loss, road blockages, or damage to shops or schools have been reported. No vehicles are stranded, and there is no indication of damage to cowsheds either.