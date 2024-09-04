'Rain will wash away her makeup': Himachal MLA Negi's remark against Kangana Ranaut sparks row (WATCH)

Himachal Pradesh Congress MLA Jagat Negi fired a crass barb at BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday, declaring she had only visited flood-affected areas of the hill state after rains had subsided "because (otherwise) her make-up would have been ruined".

Himachal Pradesh Congress MLA Jagat Singh Negi stirred a controversy on Wednesday after he made sexist remarks against actor-politician Kangana Ranaut. The Congress MLA said that the BJP MP Kangana Ranaut had only visited flood-affected areas of the hill state after rains had subsided "because (otherwise) her make-up would have been ruined". Further to add to his misogynistic remarks, Jagat Singh Negi said that "without any make-up, people would've not been able to recognise her".

Kangana Ranaut is the BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.

"When everything became all right... she reached there. She did not want to come during the rains because her make-up would have been ruined. And then nobody would have known if it was Kangana or her mother," Jagat Negi smirked in the state Assembly.

"She came, shed crocodile tears, and left," he continued, as an MLA behind him laughed.

Jagat Negi's remarks in the state Assembly came days after Ranaut posted images on social media from her visit to a flood-hit area in the hill state last month, which has witnessed extensive damage as a result of heavy rain and subsequent flooding. Over 150 people have died in landslides and floods since late June.

Soon after Jagat Negi's remarks against Ranaut came to notice, the BJP's Himachal unit slammed the Congress leader, posting on X, "Look at the values of the Congress government's minister Jagat Negi... he is insulting woman-power even inside the Assembly."

Online users also called out Jagat Negi's controversial remarks against Kangana Ranaut as nothing but misogynistic.

Notably, this is not the first time Jagat Negi has taken crude pot shots at Kangana Ranaut.

Last week, he mocked the BJP leader over remarks about the farmers' protest, for which she received a reprimand from her party's senior leadership. Negi even called for a police case against Ranaut.

