    Heingang, Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE: Will CM Biren Singh defeat Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh?

    The election to only Heingang assembly will be interesting as only two candidates, CM Biren Singh and Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh are pitted against each other.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Imphal, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 6:04 AM IST

    Nongthombam Biren Singh, Manipur CM is hopeful of coming back to power in north eastern state with a comfortable majority as the exit polls have favoured his government's return. The election to only Heingang assembly will be interesting as only two candidates, CM Biren Singh and Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh are pitted against each other. Since no other party or independent is contesting, changes of votes getting cut will be avoided.

    Candidates in the fray:

    Only two candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat -- CM N Biren Singh from BJP and Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh from Congress. In 2017, there were 7 candidates in the fray.

    Election issues in 2022:

    BJP promised Rs 25,000 cash for girls from the weaker sections under Rani Gaidinliu Nupi Maheiroi Singi scheme, free 2 LPG cylinders annually, setting up of AIIMS, Rs 5 lakh insurance scheme to boost tourism by bringing Fo Fo Train. The rail network will be along the foothills of the state.

    State Congress leaders are echoing Priyanka Gandhi's 33 per cent jobs for women, free health care unemployment allowance to youths and uninterrupted power supply if voted to power.

    What do exit polls say?

    According to India Today-Axis My India survey report, 33 to 43 seats will go to BJP, and only 4 to 8 for Congress, while 10 to 23 will be bagged by others. Zee News-DESIGNBOXED gave 32 to 38 seats to BJP and 12 to 17 seats to Congress.

    Vote share by candidates in 2017:

    In the last Assembly election held in 2017, to Manipur's Heingang constituency, BJP candidate Nongthombam Biren Singh had polled 10,439 votes out of 27,394, thereby securing 38.29% vote share. Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh of Trinamool Congress got 9,233 (33.87%) votes and Congress candidate Naoroibam Ratan Meetei (Kapu) got only 7,329 (26.88%) votes.

    Manipur Election 2022:

    Going by the 2017 report, the Assembly has a total voting population of 30,459, out of which 14,769 were male voters and 15,690 were women voters. Only 89.94% voter turnout was reported in 2017, however, in 2022, 91.72% voter turnout was recorded.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 6:04 AM IST
