Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heavy rains in Mumbai leave Twitter flooded with memes

    Even though the India Meteorological Department projected that heavy rains to continue in the city, Private weather forecaster Skymet predicted that the intensity of rain would go down by Saturday morning.  

    Heavy rains in Mumbai weather prediction leave Twitter flooded with memes
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 8:06 PM IST

    Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai on Friday, and more showers are predicted in the next 24 hours, triggering waterlogging in several parts and traffic snarls on certain stretches. Civic officials and police were engaged in clearing the waterlogging at several locations.

    Also Read: Cheetahs' arrival in Kuno sees Sheopur property rates skyrocket

    Parts of the city, Goregaon, Khar, Andheri, Santacruz and Powai witnessed heavy rain with meteorological department officials issuing a heavy rain warning for the metropolis for the next 48 hours.

    According to reports, slow-moving traffic was witnessed in low-lying areas like Andheri Subway, Aarey Road, Nashik Bhiwandi by-pass and on the Eastern Express Highway. A section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway at Vasai was waterlogged, a road in Nahur east was damaged, and the Western Express Highway saw a gridlock due to the relentless downpour.

    There were also reports of water entering residential areas in parts of Thane.

    Areas adjoining Mumbai bore the brunt of the heavy downpour. While Vasai recorded 177 mm rainfall between 8 am and 6 pm on Friday, Thane (Manpada) recorded 159 mm, Kalyan recorded 156 mm, and Sanpada received 106 mm rainfall.

    Localities in Mumbai that received heavy rain between 8 am and 6 pm on Friday included Malwani (72 mm), Bhandup (60 mm), Mulund (53 mm), Dindoshi (52 mm), Fort (50 mm), Vikrohli (50 mm), Andheri Wast (40 mm), Grant Road (27 mm) and Kurla (25 mm).

    Even though the India Meteorological Department projected that heavy rains to continue in the city, Private weather forecaster Skymet predicted that the intensity of rain would go down by Saturday morning.  

    Meanwhile, the rainfall situation in Mumbai triggered a meme fest. Let's take a look at some:

    Also Read: 10 Light Combat Helicopters to join IAF on October 3

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2022, 8:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After 8 years of marriage, wife finds out her husband was previously a woman - adt

    Bizarre! After 8 years of marriage, wife finds out her husband was previously a woman

    On Nirmala Sitharaman's 'half baked' 1991 reforms comments, here's what P Chidambaram said - adt

    On Nirmala Sitharaman's 'half baked' 1991 reforms comments, here's what P Chidambaram said

    wildlife Madhya Pradesh Cheetah's arrival in Kuno National Park doubles property rates drb

    Cheetahs' arrival in Kuno sees Sheopur property rates skyrocket

    PM Modi, at SCO Summit, calls for resilient supply chains to foster economic recovery AJR

    PM Modi, at SCO Summit, calls for resilient supply chains to foster economic recovery

    Chinese loan apps: ED freezes over Rs 46 crore worth funds kept in payment gateway accounts AJR

    Chinese loan apps: ED freezes over Rs 46 crore worth funds kept in payment gateway accounts

    Recent Stories

    Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Check out the Vishwakarma aarti and mantras, timings and Puja Vidhi RBA

    Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Check out the Vishwakarma aarti and mantras, timings and Puja Vidhi

    sexy video pictures Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez packs a punch with kickboxing moves leaves fans drooling snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez packs a punch with kickboxing moves; leaves fans drooling

    Maharashtra PSC SI Mains admit card 2022 released; know how to download - adt

    Maharashtra PSC SI Mains admit card 2022 released; know how to download

    8 km long waiting time up to 14 hours Queue for Queen Elizabeth lying in state paused after reaching capacity gcw

    8-km long, waiting up to 14 hours: Queue for Queen's lying-in-state paused after reaching capacity

    Lemur requests two boys to scratch its back; Anand Mahindra shared viral video - gps

    Lemur requests two boys to scratch its back; Anand Mahindra shared viral video

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon