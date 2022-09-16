Heavy rains in Mumbai leave Twitter flooded with memes

Even though the India Meteorological Department projected that heavy rains to continue in the city, Private weather forecaster Skymet predicted that the intensity of rain would go down by Saturday morning.

Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai on Friday, and more showers are predicted in the next 24 hours, triggering waterlogging in several parts and traffic snarls on certain stretches. Civic officials and police were engaged in clearing the waterlogging at several locations.

Parts of the city, Goregaon, Khar, Andheri, Santacruz and Powai witnessed heavy rain with meteorological department officials issuing a heavy rain warning for the metropolis for the next 48 hours.

According to reports, slow-moving traffic was witnessed in low-lying areas like Andheri Subway, Aarey Road, Nashik Bhiwandi by-pass and on the Eastern Express Highway. A section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway at Vasai was waterlogged, a road in Nahur east was damaged, and the Western Express Highway saw a gridlock due to the relentless downpour.

There were also reports of water entering residential areas in parts of Thane.

Areas adjoining Mumbai bore the brunt of the heavy downpour. While Vasai recorded 177 mm rainfall between 8 am and 6 pm on Friday, Thane (Manpada) recorded 159 mm, Kalyan recorded 156 mm, and Sanpada received 106 mm rainfall.

Localities in Mumbai that received heavy rain between 8 am and 6 pm on Friday included Malwani (72 mm), Bhandup (60 mm), Mulund (53 mm), Dindoshi (52 mm), Fort (50 mm), Vikrohli (50 mm), Andheri Wast (40 mm), Grant Road (27 mm) and Kurla (25 mm).

Even though the India Meteorological Department projected that heavy rains to continue in the city, Private weather forecaster Skymet predicted that the intensity of rain would go down by Saturday morning.

