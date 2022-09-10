Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Heart-wrenching': Haryana CM after at least 6 drown while immersing Ganesh idols

    At least six people have drowned during the Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony in Haryana on Friday, said police. Two deaths were reported from Sonipat, while four persons drowned in Mahendragarh.  

    First Published Sep 10, 2022, 10:07 AM IST

    In a tragic incident, six people were drowned while immersing idols of Lord Ganesh in Haryana's Mahendergarh and Sonipat districts on Friday evening, officials said. Two young people drowned in the Yamuna river in Sonipat, they said, while four young people perished in a canal in Mahendergarh. About the Mahendergarh incident, Civil Surgeon Dr Ashok Kumar told reporters that four people were brought dead to the hospital.

    On the other hand, in Mahendragarh, around nine people were washed away due to the strong current of water during the Visarjan. While eight people were pulled out of the canal, only four of them could be saved. Rescue efforts were started by the district government with NDRF support. 

    "The news of the tragic death of several persons owing to drowning during Ganpati immersion in Mahendragarh and Sonipat districts is heart-wrenching," the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Twitter.

    "In this trying moment, we are all standing with the families of the deceased. Many individuals have been saved from drowning by the NDRF squad; I hope they recover quickly," in Hindi, Khattar tweeted.

    As the 10-day Ganesh celebration came to an end on Friday, several Ganesh idols were thrown into rivers, canals, and other bodies of water. Ganesh Chaturthi, the 10-day long festival which began on August 31, ended today with the visarjan ceremony. The idols of Lord Ganesh are taken to nearby water bodies and immersed. Devotees take the idols for immersion in grand processions.

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2022, 10:07 AM IST
