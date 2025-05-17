Low student enrollment in some failing schools was noted. The Board urged interventions like teacher training and improved student engagement.

Despite an impressive overall pass percentage of 85.66% in the HBSE Class 12 board exams 2025, a troubling pattern has emerged in Haryana's education system — 18 schools recorded a 0% pass rate, raising serious concerns within the state education department.

In response, the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has compiled a list of the top 100 underperforming schools, comprising both government and private institutions, and forwarded it to the Directorate of Education for immediate action, reports said.

A detailed district-wise analysis revealed that several schools failed to achieve even the minimum 35% pass rate, with some institutions reporting shockingly low student performance. "One school had 13 students, and not a single student passed," said HBSE Chairman Dr Pawan Kumar, adding that most of the schools with zero results had only 1–2 candidates appearing for the exams.

The Board has recommended disciplinary action against faculty members at the severely underperforming schools and has submitted a comprehensive report to the Ministry of Education, signaling the gravity of the situation.

Dr Kumar stressed the urgency of intervention measures such as mandatory teacher training, enhanced student engagement, and direct parent-teacher communication to identify the root causes of failure. "Understanding the root of such poor performance is essential. Teachers must not only improve pedagogical methods but also reconnect with students and their challenges," he said.

The HBSE declared the Class 12 results on May 13, followed by the Class 10 results on May 17.