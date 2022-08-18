2 suspects linked to Al Qaeda module arrested by West Bengal STF

The two suspects have been identified as 37-year-old Habibullah Habib hailing from Dakshin Dinajpur, and 32-year-old Hasan from Hooghly. The police claim that the two suspects were part of a larger module of the Al Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent terror outfit.

Two suspected terrorists with alleged links with Al Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS) have been arrested by the West Bengal Police. Several documents and gadgets were recovered by the STF that indicated that the module was hatching a plan to launch attacks in parts of India.

The police Special Task Force made the arrests from the Kharibari area of the North 24 Parganas district last night following a tip-off. The two suspects have been identified as 37-year-old Habibullah Habib hailing from Dakshin Dinajpur, and 32-year-old Hasan from Hooghly.

According to sources, more members of the module could be in hiding, and a search is underway to track them down.

The two suspects will be produced before the court for further custody. Even though officials refused to go into the details of the case, police claim that the two suspects were part of a larger module of the Al Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent terror outfit.

This is a developing story

