Greater Noida: Woman ends life with 6-month-old daughter by jumping off from apartment; check details

Despite swift efforts, both had succumbed to their injuries before they could be transported to the hospital. The police were alerted, and the bodies were taken for post-mortem within the jurisdiction of the Bishrakh area police station.

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 33-year-old woman, identified as Sarika, reportedly took her own life and that of her six-month-old daughter by jumping from the 16th floor of her apartment. This tragic incident unfolded in the La Residentia Society, shedding light on the devastating consequences of untreated mental illness.

According to reports, a loud noise echoed from Tower 2 late at night on Wednesday in the La Residentia Society, catching the attention of security guards. Rushing to the scene, they discovered the lifeless bodies of Sarika and her infant daughter, both lying in a pool of blood.

During the subsequent police inquiry, the grieving relatives of the deceased disclosed that Sarika had been grappling with an illness and was undergoing treatment for depression, underscoring the urgent need for mental health support and awareness in society.

Coincidentally, another distressing incident unfolded in Bangalore when Suchana Seth, the CEO of a startup, confessed to the murder of her 4-year-old child during a trip to Goa. This shocking revelation emerged following Seth's detention by the Goa police and subsequent interrogation.

Seth cited anger towards her husband as the triggering factor for the heinous act, laying bare the complexities of relationships under strain.

Suchana Seth and her husband, Venkataraman, had tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed a son in 2019. However, their marriage began to unravel, leading to a divorce filing in 2020. Amidst the legal proceedings, the court had ordered video calls between the child and Venkataraman once a week until the divorce was finalized, adding a layer of emotional turmoil to an already challenging situation.