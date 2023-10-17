'Go to Gaza': Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Asaduddin Owaisi in response to comments on Israel-Palestine war

This exchange between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Asaduddin Owaisi reflects a broader discussion of international affairs and geopolitical issues, particularly concerning the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has criticized All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi for his comments regarding Israel and the recent Hamas attack. The Assam CM's response came after a reporter asked him about Owaisi's statements supporting Gaza during a visit to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, where he also performed the Rudrabhishek at the Vishwanath temple.

Owaisi, speaking during a public rally, claimed that nearly ten lakh people had become homeless and forcibly displaced due to the conflict. He also referred to Israel as an occupier of Palestinian territory. He criticized the global community for remaining silent on the atrocities and media's one-sided reporting.

Himanta Biswa Sarma countered Owaisi's stance, suggesting that Owaisi should travel to Gaza immediately to fight for the rights of the Palestinian people against Israel. The Assam Chief Minister remarked that Owaisi should not merely voice support in Hyderabad by chanting "Palestine Zindabad." Instead, he should assume a more significant role by directly advocating for Hamas in Gaza.

Sarma declared Hamas a terrorist organization and argued that those supporting the group are also terrorists. He emphasized the need for strict action against individuals who endorse Hamas, stating that their actions support terrorism. He concluded by affirming India's policy of condemning terrorism, emphasizing the nation's own history of being a victim of terrorism.

This exchange between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Asaduddin Owaisi reflects a broader discussion of international affairs and geopolitical issues, particularly concerning the Israel-Palestine conflict.