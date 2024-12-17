Ghaziabad HORROR! Body of 7-year-old stuffed inside suitcase, dumped near canal; probe launched (WATCH)

The body of a 7-year-old child stuffed inside a suitcase was discovered near the Gang Canal track in the Niwari police station area in Ghaziabad.

In a chilling incident, the body of a 7-year-old child stuffed inside a suitcase was discovered near the Gang Canal track in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Tuesday, December 17. The grim discovery in the Niwari police station area has sent shockwaves among residents in the area.

Passersby alerted the police after spotting the suitcase on the canal bank, following which an immediate investigation was launched.

Police team immediately arrived at the scene, and started inspecting the area.

The body, believed to be that of a seven-year-old, was found with a plaster-tied hand.

Police have seized the body and sent it for a postmortem at the district hospital.

Police suspect that the murder occurred elsewhere, and the body was later dumped near the canal.

Further investigations are underway.

