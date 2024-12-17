UP HORROR! Teen's body chopped into 17 pieces, buried in bid to hide evidence after harvester accident, 2 held

In a spine-chilling incident in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, the body of a 15-year-old boy was discovered gruesomely chopped into 17 pieces and buried across a farm to conceal a horrifying crime.

In a spine-chilling incident in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, the body of a 15-year-old boy was discovered gruesomely chopped into 17 pieces and buried across a farm to conceal a horrifying crime. The boy, identified as Vikram, had been missing for 10 days before police found. Two accused, Sanjay Verma (24) and Lavkush (18), have been arrested.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla revealed on December 6, Vikram was assisting Sanjay Verma with fieldwork when tragedy struck. “While operating the tractor, Vikram fell and got trapped in the harvester, sustaining severe injuries,” Shukla said. Rather than helping the critically injured boy, the accused dragged Vikram’s body and used the harvester to dismember him while he was still alive.

In a desperate attempt to hide their crime, they scattered the boy’s remains across the field and discarded his clothes and shoes in a nearby pond.

On December 9, Vikram’s family filed a missing person’s report after failing to locate him. Investigations, spearheaded by Circle Officer Harshita Tiwari, reached a turning point on December 15 when Vikram’s clothes and shoes were discovered near the pond. The police then apprehended Sanjay and Lavkush.

During intense interrogation, the duo confessed to the brutal murder.

Police recovered 17 dismembered pieces of Vikram’s body from the field. The remains have been sent for DNA analysis to confirm the identity, and a postmortem examination is currently underway.

The police have slapped charges of murder and destruction of evidence against the accused. SP Vrinda Shukla added, “We will push for a fast-track trial to ensure the maximum punishment for the perpetrators.”

