Two fires hit Ghaziabad: one destroying shacks in Vasundhara and a massive blaze at Gaur Green Avenue high-rise in Indirapuram. All trapped residents were safely evacuated with no casualties reported. The administration will now conduct a safety survey.

Fire Guts Shacks in Vasundhara

A fire broke out in the Vasundhara area of Ghaziabad Sector 9, early Monday morning, destroying several shacks. According to Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Kumar, "As soon as we got the information around 5:30 am, we dispatched three fire trucks. On reaching the spot, we found 4-5 shacks used for pressing work engulfed; immediately, hoses were used to extinguish the fire from both sides. The fire was brought under control...there were no casualties."

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Massive Blaze at Indirapuram High-Rise

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, A massive fire broke out at Gaur Green Avenue in the Abhay Khand area of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad. Speaking to ANI, the CFO said, "There are no casualties. Some people were trapped. The fire service has safely evacuated them. There were five to six flats, from the ninth to the eleventh floor; some were closed, some were open. The fire is being extinguished. By now, we have completely contained the fire."

He added, "More than seventeen of our vehicles are present at the scene. Hydraulics are also present. We have completely controlled the fire. Some flats were empty, and some were partially damaged."

Ghaziabad Admin to Conduct High-Rise Safety Survey

Following the fire at Gaur Green Avenue, Ghaziabad district administration said it will conduct a detailed safety survey of high-rise buildings across the city within a week, after which corrective measures will be taken to strengthen disaster preparedness. District Magistrate Ravinder Kumar Mandar said the administration has intensified its focus on fire safety compliance and urban disaster management following the incident.

"A detailed safety survey report is expected within seven days, after which corrective measures will be implemented," Mandar said, adding that the objective is to improve disaster response systems in a rapidly expanding urban environment. He said the District Disaster Management Committee reviewed recent incidents and preparedness levels in a meeting attended by representatives of 17 departments, including police, municipal corporation, electricity, fire services, and other safety agencies.

Mandar further stated that strict action will be taken against violations of building regulations. (ANI)