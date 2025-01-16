Ghar ke kalesh on road? Couple slap, punch each other in broad daylight, later go on bike together (WATCH)

A dramatic video capturing an intense altercation between a couple in broad daylight has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers shocked and sparking widespread reactions online.

A dramatic video capturing an intense altercation between a couple in broad daylight has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers shocked and sparking widespread reactions online. The undated clip, whose location and date remain unverified, shows the couple engaged in a heated physical confrontation on a busy road as traffic flows and passersby watch in disbelief.

In the video, the man and woman are seen exchanging punches and slaps, with the altercation escalating to the point where the man shoves the woman, causing her to fall onto the road. Despite the chaotic scene, the video takes a surprising turn towards the end. The same couple is later seen riding away from the spot together on a single bike.

Social media users have expressed outrage over the incident, with some condemning the violence and others questioning the unusual conclusion of the encounter.

A user wrote, "Legends know that they have reached their home and are fighting continuously from then till now. By the way, I like the Suzuki Gixxer bike more than the kalesh".

Another user commented, "Thats why you don’t get into couples fight lol true love".

A third user wrote, "How toxic is your relationship... This toxic"

