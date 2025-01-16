Ghar ke kalesh on road? Couple slap, punch each other in broad daylight, later go on bike together (WATCH)

A dramatic video capturing an intense altercation between a couple in broad daylight has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers shocked and sparking widespread reactions online.

Ghar ke kalesh on road? Couple slaps, punch each other in broad daylight, later go on bike together (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 2:16 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 2:21 PM IST

A dramatic video capturing an intense altercation between a couple in broad daylight has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers shocked and sparking widespread reactions online. The undated clip, whose location and date remain unverified, shows the couple engaged in a heated physical confrontation on a busy road as traffic flows and passersby watch in disbelief.

In the video, the man and woman are seen exchanging punches and slaps, with the altercation escalating to the point where the man shoves the woman, causing her to fall onto the road. Despite the chaotic scene, the video takes a surprising turn towards the end. The same couple is later seen riding away from the spot together on a single bike.

Also read: LPG cylinders for Rs 500, 300 units of electricity free: Congress's guarantee for Delhi polls (WATCH)

Social media users have expressed outrage over the incident, with some condemning the violence and others questioning the unusual conclusion of the encounter.

A user wrote, "Legends know that they have reached their home and are fighting continuously from then till now. By the way, I like the Suzuki Gixxer bike more than the kalesh".

Another user commented, "Thats why you don’t get into couples fight lol true love".

A third user wrote, "How toxic is your relationship... This toxic"

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mother of OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji calls him martyr for justice dmn

Mother of OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji calls him "martyr for justice" (WATCH)

Abandoned dog waits 8 hours for owner in Delhi market; volunteers rescue and provide shelter (WATCH) vkp

Abandoned dog waits 8 hours for owner in Delhi market; volunteers rescue and provide shelter (WATCH)

BREAKING: LPG cylinders for Rs 500, 300 units of electricity free, Congress guarantee for Delhi (WATCH) shk

LPG cylinders for Rs 500, 300 units of electricity free: Congress's guarantee for Delhi polls (WATCH)

"Allow only those with 2+ children to contest polls": Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu dmn

"Allow only those with 2+ children to contest polls": Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Calcutta HC orders compensation for pregnant woman's death over 'tainted' saline, criticizes Bengal govt vkp

Calcutta HC orders compensation for pregnant woman's death over 'tainted' saline, criticizes Bengal govt

Recent Stories

Beacon Roofing Rejects $11 Billion Buyout Bid: Retail Sentiment Rallies In Support

Beacon Roofing Rejects $11 Billion Buyout Bid: Retail Sentiment Rallies In Support

Nvidia Retail Investors Don’t See AI Chip Regulations As A Long-Term Threat

Nvidia Retail Investors Don’t See AI Chip Regulations As A Long-Term Threat

Lakshmi Bhandar alternative new west bengal scheme offers Rs 5000 grant check details gcw

Lakshmi Bhandar alternative? New West Bengal scheme offers Rs 5,000 | Check details

Namma Metro fare hike ALERT: 40-45% increase with perks for off-peak travellers AJR

Namma Metro fare hike ALERT: 40-45% increase with perks for off-peak travellers

Arvind Kejriwal to Atishi: Top 10 educated AAP candidates their net worth gcw

Arvind Kejriwal to Atishi: Top 10 educated AAP candidates

Recent Videos

Saif Ali Khan's Health Update: Dr. Nitin Dange Says Knife Removed From Spine With Surgery and Now..

Saif Ali Khan's Health Update: Dr. Nitin Dange Says Knife Removed From Spine With Surgery and Now..

Video Icon
Fireworks, Hugs and Dance on Streets: Gazans Erupt in Celebration After Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal

Fireworks, Hugs and Dance on Streets: Gazans Erupt in Celebration After Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments as Indian Women’s Team Crushes Iran 100-16 | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments as Indian Women’s Team Crushes Iran 100-16 | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments as Indian Women’s Team Crushes Iran 100-16 | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments as Indian Women’s Team Crushes Iran 100-16 | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments as Indian Men's Team Wins Quarter-Finals Spot Post Win VS Peru

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments as Indian Men's Team Wins Quarter-Finals Spot Post Win VS Peru

Video Icon