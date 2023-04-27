Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gangster-turned politician Anand Mohan, convicted in DM-lynching case, walks out of jail; check details

    On April 10, the Nitish Kumar government tweaked prison rules to facilitate his release. The Bihar government officially issued the notification to release Anand Mohan on April 24 evening, including the names of 27 prisoners.

    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 9:24 AM IST

    Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan on Thursday morning (April 27) walked out of jail. The former Bihar MP was convicted in the 1994 murder of IAS officer G Krishnaiah and was serving a life sentence in the case.

    Anand Mohan got the news of his release as he was attending his son's engagement ceremony in Patna on April 24. He was informed during the function that he had been released from jail in a nearly 30-year-old murder case.

    A group representing central civil services officers expressed "deep dismay" at the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government's move to tweak prison rules that set free gangster-politician Anand Mohan, saying it "tantamounted to denial of justice".

    In a statement, the Indian Civil and Administrative Service (Central) Association said the Bihar government's move "leads to erosion in the morale of public servants" and urged it to reconsider its decision.

    "The Central IAS Association expresses its deep dismay at the decision of the state government of Bihar to release the convicts of the brutal killing of G Krishnaiah, IAS, former district magistrate of Gopalganj, by a change in classification rules of prisoners," the statement said.

    G Krishnaiah belonged to a poor Dalit family and was said to be one of the most honest bureaucrats at those times. In 1994, Krishnaiah died after being attacked by a mob led by Anand Mohan.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2023, 9:24 AM IST
