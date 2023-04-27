Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Operation Kaveri: Nearly 1,100 stranded Indians evacuated from violence-hit Sudan; 360 reach Delhi

    In its fourth round of operation that took place on Thursday (April 27), a C-130J military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force brought 128 more Indians from Port Sudan to Jeddah, taking the total number of people rescued to 1095.

    Operation Kaveri: Nearly 1100 stranded Indians evacuated from violence-hit Sudan; 360 reach Delhi AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 8:34 AM IST

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that India evacuated nearly 1100 people from violence-hit Sudan under Operation Kaveri and is looking at rescuing more of its citizens from the strife-torn African nation before the end of the tenuous ceasefire between the regular army and a paramilitary force.

    In its fourth round of operation that took place on Thursday (April 27), a C-130J military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force brought 128 more Indians from Port Sudan to Jeddah, taking the total number of people rescued to 1095.

    'They destroyed everything; looted us...' Indians rescued from Sudan share their ordeal

    "The 4th IAF C-130J flight takes off from Port Sudan for Jeddah with 128 passengers. This is the sixth batch of Indians to be evacuated from Sudan under #OperationKaveri, taking the total to nearly 1100 persons," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson, MEA.

    Under its evacuation mission 'Operation Kaveri', India is taking the evacuees from Sudan to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah from where they are returning home.

    "#OperationKaveri continues. 4th batch of stranded Indians departs from Port Sudan for Jeddah. IAF C-130J takes off with 136 passengers on board," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted late Wednesday night.

    Operation Kaveri: IAF C-130J aircraft evacuate 250 Indians from war-ravaged Sudan

    India has set up a transit facility at Jeddah and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan is overseeing the evacuation mission from the Saudi Arabian city. The first batch of 278 Indians were evacuated from Port Sudan by the Indian Navy's frontline ship INS Sumedha on Tuesday.

    According to Jaishankar, the first C-130J aircraft brought to Jeddah 121 passengers while the second plane evacuated 135.

    "A second C-130 flight reaches Jeddah bringing 135 passengers from Sudan. #OperationKaveri moving steadily forward," he tweeted.

    India stepped up its efforts to evacuate the Indians from Sudan as a 72-hour truce was agreed to between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) following intense negotiations.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2023, 8:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    They destroyed everything; looted us Indians rescued from Sudan share their ordeal

    'They destroyed everything; looted us...' Indians rescued from Sudan share their ordeal

    Chhattisgarh anti-Naxal ops: Officials say foiling IED attacks in south Bastar region last major challenge snt

    Chhattisgarh anti-Naxal ops: Officials say foiling IED attacks in south Bastar region last major challenge

    ATM Baba on the loose Search on for man who runs crash course on 15 minute ATM break ins in Lucknow gcw

    'ATM Baba' on the loose! Search on for man who runs crash course on 15-minute ATM break-ins in Lucknow

    Kerala cop sacked for stealing mangoes; he is also accused in a rape case anr

    Kerala cop sacked for stealing mangoes; he is also accused in a rape case

    Chhattisgarh Maoist attack: Timeline of major Naxal attacks; see full list AJR

    Dantewada attack: Timeline of major Naxal attacks in Chhattisgarh; see full list

    Recent Stories

    Have these 5 fruits during summer to increase stamina and stay fit

    Have these 5 fruits during summer to increase stamina and stay fit

    Three healthy drinks to combat Vitamin D deficiency in your body vma

    Three healthy drinks to combat Vitamin D deficiency in your body

    Three indigenous Ayurvedic oils which can help you in reducing hair loss vma

    Three indigenous Ayurvedic oils which can help you in reducing hair loss

    Daily Horoscope for April 27 2023 aries gemini libra leo cancer virgo scorpio pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 27, 2023: Trouble for Aries on family front, health of Virgo may be affected & more

    Numerology Prediction for April 27 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 27, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon