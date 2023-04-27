Operation Kaveri: Nearly 1,100 stranded Indians evacuated from violence-hit Sudan; 360 reach Delhi

In its fourth round of operation that took place on Thursday (April 27), a C-130J military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force brought 128 more Indians from Port Sudan to Jeddah, taking the total number of people rescued to 1095.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that India evacuated nearly 1100 people from violence-hit Sudan under Operation Kaveri and is looking at rescuing more of its citizens from the strife-torn African nation before the end of the tenuous ceasefire between the regular army and a paramilitary force.

"The 4th IAF C-130J flight takes off from Port Sudan for Jeddah with 128 passengers. This is the sixth batch of Indians to be evacuated from Sudan under #OperationKaveri, taking the total to nearly 1100 persons," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson, MEA.

Under its evacuation mission 'Operation Kaveri', India is taking the evacuees from Sudan to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah from where they are returning home.

"#OperationKaveri continues. 4th batch of stranded Indians departs from Port Sudan for Jeddah. IAF C-130J takes off with 136 passengers on board," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted late Wednesday night.

India has set up a transit facility at Jeddah and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan is overseeing the evacuation mission from the Saudi Arabian city. The first batch of 278 Indians were evacuated from Port Sudan by the Indian Navy's frontline ship INS Sumedha on Tuesday.

According to Jaishankar, the first C-130J aircraft brought to Jeddah 121 passengers while the second plane evacuated 135.

"A second C-130 flight reaches Jeddah bringing 135 passengers from Sudan. #OperationKaveri moving steadily forward," he tweeted.

India stepped up its efforts to evacuate the Indians from Sudan as a 72-hour truce was agreed to between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) following intense negotiations.