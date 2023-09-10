Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi lauds Mahatma Gandhi's timeless ideals as world leaders pay homage at Rajghat - WATCH

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received G20 leaders at the rain-drenched Rajghat where they paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 10, 2023, 10:35 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed G20 leaders to the rain-soaked Rajghat in New Delhi, where they gathered to pay their respects to Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday. Among the first dignitaries to arrive at the venue this morning were United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, IMF head Kristalina Georgieva, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

    As they arrived, Prime Minister Modi greeted them with an 'angvastram' or stole, standing in front of an image of 'Bapu Kuti.'

    'Bapu Kuti' is situated at Sevagram ashram near Wardha in Maharashtra and served as Mahatma Gandhi's residence from 1936 until his passing in 1948.

    Prime Minister Modi took the opportunity to explain the historical significance of 'Bapu Kuti' to the visiting leaders.

    Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi lauded Mahatma Gandhi's timeless ideals and shared photographs from the visit. "At the iconic Rajghat, the G20 family paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi - the beacon of peace, service, compassion and non-violence. As diverse nations converge, Gandhi Ji’s timeless ideals guide our collective vision for a harmonious, inclusive and prosperous global future," he wrote.

    Following their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the leaders will also participate in a signing ceremony on the 'Peace Wall' located in the Leaders' Lounge.

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
