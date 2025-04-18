Army, Air Force and Navy and prepare them for the complex challenges of modern warfare -- a 3-week course on future warfare that will commence from April 21 in Delhi.

New Delhi: In an effort to further acquainting officers of the three services --- Army, Air Force and Navy and prepare them for the complex challenges of modern warfare -- a 3-week course on future warfare that will commence from April 21 in Delhi.

This would be the second edition of future warfare course, ending on May 9. The first edition was conducted for just three days in September 2024, wherein the officers of three services acquainted themselves on operational and technological aspects of modern warfare.

Conceptualised under the aegis of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, the course on future warfare will maintain its rank-agnostic approach, albeit with an enhanced and diverse participation.

An Indian Army official said that the attendees in the course range from Major Generals to Majors and their equivalent officers from other services, along with representatives from DRDO and the defence industry including defence startups, MSMEs, DPSUs and private industry.

The second edition of future warfare course would feature an enhanced curriculum covering specialised subjects and domain-specific warfare developments in military operations.

“It focuses on developing an erudite understanding on how war fighting is being impacted by technology, necessitating a relook at our thinking, concepts, doctrines, strategies and TTPs.”

“The course caters for deeper exploration of critical topics, practical demonstrations of emerging technologies and visits to institutions of critical importance to the capabilities of the Armed Forces.”

He further added that the course will align operational priorities with the capabilities of the indigenous defence industry and enable a free flowing discussion on the various facets of modern and futuristic war fighting.

During the three weeks course, the serving officers, veterans, foreign affairs specialists, experts from industry and academia will delve into a holistic analysis of India’s security challenges. They will debate in a threadbare and professional manner.

“The second edition continues the larger mission of making the Indian Armed Forces "FUTURE READY," fostering jointness and integration among the services and developing strategic leaders equipped to navigate the increasingly complex landscape of modern warfare.”