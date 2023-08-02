Fundamentalist Muslim cannot be equated with extremist, Separatist: Jammu and Kashmir HC observations

Justice Atul Sreedharan highlighted that a fundamentalist Muslim should not be equated to an extremist or separatist. He clarified that a fundamentalist Muslim is someone who firmly believes in and follows the fundamental principles of the Islamic faith, and this should not be associated with any negativity.

In a significant legal observation, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court emphasized the need to distinguish between a fundamentalist Muslim and an extremist or separatist. Justice Atul Sreedharan made this remark during the hearing of a petition challenging the preventive detention of a 22-year-old Muslim who was accused of agreeing to work as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) for The Resistance Front, an alleged LeT outfit, and being described as a hardcore fundamentalist.

The detention order, issued by the District Magistrate of Pulwama, was brought before the Court by the detainee's father, seeking to challenge its validity.

Justice Atul Sreedharan highlighted that a fundamentalist Muslim should not be equated to an extremist or separatist. He clarified that a fundamentalist Muslim is someone who firmly believes in and follows the fundamental principles of the Islamic faith, and this should not be associated with any negativity. The judge emphasized that being a fundamentalist does not have any negative impact on an individual's personality and should be distinguished from being an extremist or separatist.

This distinction made by the Court holds significance as it reflects the importance of understanding and acknowledging the diversity within religious beliefs and avoiding misconceptions or generalizations that may lead to prejudice or bias. The Court's observation underlines the importance of clear and accurate understanding of terms and concepts to ensure fair and just treatment of individuals in legal matters.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court raised concerns over the usage of the phrase "Fundamentalist ideology" by the District Magistrate, asserting that it lacked clarity and was employed without a proper understanding. The court agreed with the petitioner's argument, pointing out that the grounds of detention were not specific and were based on mere speculations. The lack of concrete details regarding the alleged act and its potential impact on the nation further contributed to the court's decision.

As a result of these observations and findings, the detention order was quashed, leading to the release of the individual in question. The court's ruling emphasized the importance of clarity and precision in the legal process and underscored the necessity of providing specific and substantive grounds for detention. By recognizing the need for accurate and well-defined allegations, the court upheld the principles of fairness and justice in the matter.