Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fundamentalist Muslim cannot be equated with extremist, Separatist: Jammu and Kashmir HC observations

    Justice Atul Sreedharan highlighted that a fundamentalist Muslim should not be equated to an extremist or separatist. He clarified that a fundamentalist Muslim is someone who firmly believes in and follows the fundamental principles of the Islamic faith, and this should not be associated with any negativity.

    Fundamentalist Muslim cannot be equated with extremist, Separatist: Jammu and Kashmir HC observations AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

    In a significant legal observation, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court emphasized the need to distinguish between a fundamentalist Muslim and an extremist or separatist. Justice Atul Sreedharan made this remark during the hearing of a petition challenging the preventive detention of a 22-year-old Muslim who was accused of agreeing to work as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) for The Resistance Front, an alleged LeT outfit, and being described as a hardcore fundamentalist.

    The detention order, issued by the District Magistrate of Pulwama, was brought before the Court by the detainee's father, seeking to challenge its validity.

    Justice Atul Sreedharan highlighted that a fundamentalist Muslim should not be equated to an extremist or separatist. He clarified that a fundamentalist Muslim is someone who firmly believes in and follows the fundamental principles of the Islamic faith, and this should not be associated with any negativity. The judge emphasized that being a fundamentalist does not have any negative impact on an individual's personality and should be distinguished from being an extremist or separatist.

    This distinction made by the Court holds significance as it reflects the importance of understanding and acknowledging the diversity within religious beliefs and avoiding misconceptions or generalizations that may lead to prejudice or bias. The Court's observation underlines the importance of clear and accurate understanding of terms and concepts to ensure fair and just treatment of individuals in legal matters.

    The Jammu and Kashmir High Court raised concerns over the usage of the phrase "Fundamentalist ideology" by the District Magistrate, asserting that it lacked clarity and was employed without a proper understanding. The court agreed with the petitioner's argument, pointing out that the grounds of detention were not specific and were based on mere speculations. The lack of concrete details regarding the alleged act and its potential impact on the nation further contributed to the court's decision.

    As a result of these observations and findings, the detention order was quashed, leading to the release of the individual in question. The court's ruling emphasized the importance of clarity and precision in the legal process and underscored the necessity of providing specific and substantive grounds for detention. By recognizing the need for accurate and well-defined allegations, the court upheld the principles of fairness and justice in the matter.

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shame for Kerala: US woman sexually assaulted in Kollam by serving alcohol; 2 held anr

    Shame for Kerala: US woman sexually assaulted in Kollam by serving alcohol; 2 held

    Nuh violence: Over 80 arrested, 44 FIRs registered in Haryana communal clashes; check details AJR

    Nuh violence: Over 80 arrested, 44 FIRs registered in Haryana communal clashes; check details

    Thiruvananthapuram airport staff kill 20 stray dogs, buried in airport premises; probe ordered anr

    Thiruvananthapuram airport staff kill 20 stray dogs, buried in airport premises; probe ordered

    India United States to begin 'Yudh Abhyas' in Alaska on September 25

    India, United States to start 'Yudh Abhyas' in Alaska on September 25

    Haryana violence Gurugram schools shut today offices opt for WFH ban on loose petrol diesel imposed gcw

    Haryana violence: Gurugram schools shut today, offices opt for WFH; ban on loose petrol imposed

    Recent Stories

    Shocking Illegal medical lab found in California warehouse handling dangerous viruses including COVID-19 snt

    Shocking! Illegal medical lab found in California warehouse handling dangerous viruses including COVID-19

    Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch on August 7 Check out expected specs price other details gcw

    Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch on August 7; Check out expected specs, price & other details

    WATCH Bride walks down flooded aisle after Typhoon Doksuri in Philippines; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: Bride walks down flooded aisle after Typhoon Doksuri in Philippines; video goes viral

    Dream Girl 2: 7 reasons to watch Ayushmann Khurrana's quirky comedy film vma

    Dream Girl 2: 7 reasons to watch Ayushmann Khurrana's quirky comedy film

    Shame for Kerala: US woman sexually assaulted in Kollam by serving alcohol; 2 held anr

    Shame for Kerala: US woman sexually assaulted in Kollam by serving alcohol; 2 held

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon