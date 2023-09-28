Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From new Parliament building to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, recapping how stars aligned last week

    The Rajya Sabha passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam on September 22, coinciding with the Prime Minister's birthday according to the Hindu calendar. These events collectively created a memorable week in the annals of India's history.

    From new Parliament building to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, recapping how stars aligned last week
    Last week marked a historic chapter in India's journey as the nation witnessed the grand inauguration of the new Parliament building, coinciding with the passage of the women's reservation bill, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Beyond the architectural marvel, these events were deeply intertwined with India's cultural and political heritage.

    A momentous occasion unfolded on September 17, when the Indian flag was proudly hoisted atop the new Parliament building. This date held special significance as it coincided with the birthday of PM Modi, a fitting tribute to a leader who has played a pivotal role in shaping the nation's destiny.

    The inaugural session at the New Parliament building took place on September 18, which also marked Ganesh Chaturthi, a widely celebrated festival. Furthermore, the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in the Lok Sabha occurred on September 20, a day known as Rishi Panchami and the birth anniversary of Vakil Saheb, an individual greatly revered by PM Modi.

    Adding to the significance, the Rajya Sabha passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam on September 22, coinciding with the Prime Minister's birthday according to the Hindu calendar. These events collectively created a memorable week in the annals of India's history.

