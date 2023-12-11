From Ekta Yatra to SC verdict: Unraveling PM Modi's journey in shaping J&K and abrogating Article 370

The Supreme Court's unanimous decision upholding the Centre's move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 and directing the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir has a complex history that can be traced back to the early years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political career.

The Supreme Court's unanimous decision to uphold the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370 on Monday and restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir marks a historic moment in Indian history. This decision, rooted in a nationalist framework, has a complex history that can be traced back to the early years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political career. Examining the trajectory from his involvement in the Ekta Yatra in 1992 to the abrogation of Article 370, it becomes evident that PM Modi's understanding of the Kashmir issue was shaped by practical experiences and a comprehensive knowledge of the region's complexities.

Early seeds of understanding

Narendra Modi's understanding of the Kashmir issue began early in his political career. Recognizing that true integration required addressing the discrimination perpetuated by Article 370, PM Modi's approach was rooted in practical experiences and a comprehensive understanding of Kashmir's issues. During a speech at the Sangh Shiksha Varg in Pune in 1984-85, when he was an RSS worker, Modi shed light on the discriminatory nature of the land laws in Kashmir, specifically underscoring the issues arising from Articles 370 and 35A.

Transitioning to the political arena as a BJP worker, Modi is said to have deepened his comprehension of the challenges in the region through direct interactions with locals while crisscrossing the state. These engagements unfolded against the backdrop of heightened terrorism in the late 1980s and early 1990s, providing Modi with invaluable insights into the complexities of Kashmir's socio-political landscape.

Ekta Yatra in 1992

In 1992, BJP leader Narendra Modi assumed the pivotal role of organizing the Ekta Yatra, a 45-day expedition originating from the southernmost tip of India, Kanyakumari. This monumental journey traversed 14 states, culminating in the challenging terrain of Kashmir, often hailed as the crown jewel of India. This period marked a tumultuous chapter in the history of Jammu & Kashmir and India at large.

The Ekta Yatra assumed heightened significance during these precarious times, with terrorists vehemently opposing the hoisting of the tricolor on Kashmiri soil. In the face of staunch opposition from political adversaries, Narendra Modi articulated a resolute stance: "No one should impede our progress on this journey… Our destination is Srinagar, and we unequivocally assert the right to do so. The tricolor flag will be proudly hoisted in Kashmir, an integral part of India."

On January 23, 1992, an act of terror unfolded as buses carrying Yatris en route to Kashmir for the Ekta Yatra were attacked near Phagwara, resulting in six tragic deaths and 50 injuries. Despite this harrowing incident, Narendra Modi's determination remained unyielding. As the Ekta Yatra neared its culmination and approached Kashmir, the threats from terrorists escalated. In response to explicit warnings against raising the national flag at Lal Chowk, Narendra Modi delivered a memorable speech on January 24, steadfastly proclaiming that no force could prevent him from unfurling the national flag in Kashmir.

"The success of this yatra has kept the terrorists worried. Posters have been put up in Lal Chowk, and it has been written on the walls that the one who has drank his mother's milk should come to Lal Chowk in Srinagar and wave the tricolour flag of India. The terrorists claim they will reward that person if he manages to returns alive. Terrorists should listen up with open ears; only a few hours are left for January 26th, the day after tomorrow. It will be decided in Lal Chowk who has drunk his mother's milk," he had said then.

Kashmir Study team of 1992

The BJP's 'Kashmir Study Team' of 1992 marked a significant development during the National Executive Committee meeting in Bhopal. In the same year, recognizing the need for an in-depth assessment of the prevailing situation in the Kashmir Valley, a decision was made to dispatch a 'study team.' Leading this initiative was Narendra Modi, then serving as the BJP Gujarat General Secretary. Joining him on this critical mission were Madan Lal Khurana and Chaman Lal Gupta, and together they embarked on a rigorous 4-day tour from the 19th to the 22nd of September 1992.

During their visit, he engaged with various officials and ordinary citizens, explored strongholds of extremists, and toured migrant camps to gain a firsthand understanding of their concerns. The team also evaluated the flood situation prevalent at that time. This visit served as a foundational exploration into the administrative challenges in Kashmir, offering himprofound insights into the entrenched issues of extremism and corruption entwined with the government.

The comprehensive report produced by the team addressed a spectrum of issues afflicting Kashmir during that period, ranging from policy paralysis, a dearth of political will, extremists infiltrating civil administration roles, soaring levels of corruption, insufficient tax collection, to instances of extremism.

The experience garnered as part of the study group broadened Narendra Modi's perspective, enabling him to comprehend the Kashmir issue from diverse and nuanced dimensions. This encompassed understanding the role of extremists in the valley, gauging the public perception, uncovering the subversion of educational institutions, empathizing with the plight of migrants, scrutinizing the intricate dynamics of international terror funding, grappling with the Pakistan problem, and more.

Crucially, this pivotal experience laid the groundwork not only for the eventual removal of Article 370 but also for Narendra Modi's vision of comprehensive integration, realizing it when he assumed the role of Prime Minister.

Firsthand experiences with Bravehearts

Throughout the 1990s, Narendra Modi dedicated considerable time to immersing himself among the locals, undertaking extensive journeys across diverse districts in Kashmir. From Kupwara to Shopian, including Bandipora, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Budgam, and Srinagar, he delved into the heart of communities. Modi's paramount concern was the impact of prevailing militancy on the region's youth, reflecting on the tragic reality of "why the blood of youth was being spilt on the soil of Kashmir." His deep empathy extended to a genuine worry about Kashmiris seeing their heaven transformed into hell.

Recognizing that militancy and terrorism were fueled by Pakistan, engaging in an undeclared war against India through terrorist activities, Modi understood the pivotal role Article 370 played in emboldening Pakistan.

With the eruption of the Kargil war between India and Pakistan in 1999, Narendra Modi swiftly descended upon the Tiger Hills to stand shoulder to shoulder with the soldiers. He orchestrated on-ground mobilization of BJP workers to provide assistance to the soldiers during this critical juncture. Modi personally engaged with the brave soldiers stationed at an elevation of 18,000 feet, extending support and even visiting the injured soldiers.

In a poignant exchange with a jawan, Modi gained firsthand insights into the challenges faced during wartime. The soldier emphasized the crucial role of political will and leadership in motivating soldiers to achieve victory despite the daily battles and sacrifices. This encounter proved pivotal as Narendra Modi comprehended the psyche of these soldiers, driven to great lengths to protect the nation, fueled by the unwavering political will supporting their endeavors.

Legislation knowhow and opposition to autonomy proposals

In the year 2000, at an event in Srinagar, Narendra Modi articulated a crucial perspective on the challenges faced by Kashmiris, emphasizing the need for employment opportunities to uplift the state from its backward status. Modi's realization went beyond viewing Article 370 as merely a territorial concern; he saw its broader impact on the lives of Kashmiri residents, obstructing promising careers and impeding the region's progress. In contrast, the state government attributed the developmental lag to a perceived lack of autonomy.

In November 1996, under the leadership of Farooq Abdullah, the state government established a State Autonomy Committee. Chaired initially by Dr. Karan Singh and later by PWD Minister Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Shah, the committee's 2000 report proposed alterations that could potentially reverse Jammu and Kashmir's integration with India.

Key recommendations included changing "temporary" in Article 370 to "special," restricting the legislative powers of the union government to defense, external affairs, and communication, modifying titles to "Sadar-i-Riyasat" and "Prime Minister," stripping the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, Election Commission, and Comptroller and Auditor General, rendering Fundamental Rights and Articles 356 and 357 (President's Rule) inapplicable to Jammu and Kashmir, and withdrawing central services like IAS & IPS.

As the General Secretary of BJP and the party in charge for Jammu & Kashmir, Narendra Modi led the party's criticism against the report. Modi took proactive measures, organizing protests in Srinagar and vehemently opposing the recommendations. Despite being outside any governmental position at the time, Modi exhibited a profound understanding of the legislative intricacies of Article 370 well before its eventual abrogation. The depth of his comprehension and critique was disseminated to the nation through extensive media coverage and interviews, showcasing Modi's early and insightful engagement with the complex issue.

Modi's continued involvement in Jammu and Kashmir

Even after assuming the role of the head of state in Gujarat, Narendra Modi maintained a proactive approach towards the region, nurturing direct relations with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. During an Inter-State Council meeting in Srinagar under the Vajpayee government, Chief Minister Narendra Modi attended as the representative of Gujarat.

The event took a tumultuous turn when terrorists threw grenades, leading to an exchange of fire. Despite negative media portrayals seeking to undermine Prime Minister Vajpayee's peace initiatives in J&K, CM Narendra Modi recognized the imperative of sending a resolute message to militants. His decision to walk to Shankaracharya Hill resonated as a powerful statement, underscoring his refusal to succumb to the intimidation tactics of terrorism. This resolute stance became a hallmark of Narendra Modi's subsequent prime ministerial tenure.

In various instances, Chief Minister Modi engaged with the youth of Jammu & Kashmir, hosting student delegations from the region. His interactions were marked by a sensitive approach, earning positive responses from the youth. It was during these encounters that Modi discerned the efficacy of addressing Kashmir's issues with love and sensitivity. He realized that the region could find its footing, particularly through the empowerment of the youth. This understanding significantly influenced his future policies, encompassing initiatives such as educational expansion, job creation, the promotion of sports culture, and efforts to prevent the youth from being led astray.

#NayaJammuKashmir

In his inaugural election rally for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Jammu & Kashmir, held in December 2013, Narendra Modi strategically emphasized the discrimination faced by marginalized communities, including SC, ST, OBC, and women, attributing it to the presence of Article 370 and Article 35A. Notably, he underscored how Article 35A restricted women in the state from owning or inheriting property.

As the BJP's Prime Ministerial candidate, Modi advocated for a nationwide discourse on the utility of Article 370 for the country. This particular speech underscored his clear intent and nuanced understanding of the issues in Kashmir, positioning Article 370 as a substantial impediment to the region's development.

The removal of Article 370 had long been a part of the BJP's manifesto, and Narendra Modi made good on this commitment at the onset of his second Prime Ministerial term. Monday's Supreme Court judgment affirming the abrogation of Article 370 and directing the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is a culmination of Narendra Modi's long-standing vision and practical approach to addressing the complexities of the region.

From the Ekta Yatra in 1992 to the comprehensive understanding gained during the Kashmir Study Team's visit and Modi's continued interactions with the people, the trajectory leading to the historic decision is one marked by determination, resilience, and a commitment to the integration and development of Jammu and Kashmir within the Indian union.