Diwali 2024 Muhurat Trading: Know date, time and guide to special market session

For many investors, Diwali signifies a new financial beginning, and purchasing stocks during Muhurat Trading is considered auspicious. This session is not only symbolic but also sees active participation from both seasoned investors and newcomers.

Diwali 2024 Muhurat Trading: Know date, time and guide to special market session AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 11:38 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 11:37 AM IST

As India embraces the festive season, the stock markets are preparing for the traditional Muhurat Trading session, that takes place every Diwali, to symbolise the start of trading year for many traders. This year, Muhurat Trading will be held on November 1 from 6:00 to 7.10 pm, according to details shared by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

All intraday positions will be squared off by the system fifteen minutes before this session ends. For those looking to capitalise on the same-day trades, this means careful strategy and timing will be essential to maximise returns within the short trading period.

Shukra Pharmaceuticals to Trident Ltd-6 stocks that can make you millionaires in 10 years

What is the significance of Muhurat Trading?

For many investors, Diwali signifies a new financial beginning, and purchasing stocks during Muhurat Trading is considered auspicious. This session is not only symbolic but also sees active participation from both seasoned investors and newcomers.

Muhurat Trading sessions are often marked by optimism and confidence. This sentiment often translates into positive activity on the stock exchange, aligning with the spirit of growth and prosperity symbolized by Diwali.

What to expect during Muhurat Trading

Stocks, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures and options and Security lending and borrowing (SLB) transactions happen during this one hour trading session. Though the period is small, the symbolical factor and tradition are expected to attract a large number of participants.

Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 26, 2024: Latest prices of 22k and 24k gold updated here

Historically, Muhurat Trading sessions have seen favorable returns. The BSE Sensex has closed in positive territory in 13 out of the last 17 sessions. However, trading volumes are generally low, with significant movements in only a few stocks. An exceptional example of Muhurat Trading's impact was seen in 2008, when the Sensex soared by 5.86% in just one hour, closing at 9,008 despite global financial market instability.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Shukra Pharmaceuticals to Trident Ltd-6 stocks that can make you millionaires in 10 Years RBA

Shukra Pharmaceuticals to Trident Ltd-6 stocks that can make you millionaires in 10 Years

Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 26, 2024: Latest prices of 22k and 24k gold updated here vkp

Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 26, 2024: Latest prices of 22k and 24k gold updated here

PM Mudra Yojana loan limit increased to Rs 20 lakh: Find out who can apply AJR

PM Mudra Yojana loan limit increased to Rs 20 lakh: Find out who can apply

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gets 63% salary hike; Check out his pay package gcw

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gets 63% salary hike; Check out his pay package

Kerala Gold Rate October 25 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold RISES; Check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate October 25 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold RISES; Check details

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025 prayagraj museum to host monumental exhibition celebrating indias cultural legacy anr

Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj Museum to host monumental exhibition celebrating India’s cultural legacy

Beware! These calls can empty your bank account RTM

Beware! These calls can empty your bank account

Unique menstruation custom: Israeli girls' beauty ritual ATG

Unique menstruation custom: Israeli girls' beauty ritual

'You will be my teachers in this journey...' Priyanka Gandhi writes open letter to people of Wayanad anr

'You will be my teachers in this journey...' Priyanka Gandhi writes open letter to people of Wayanad

Iran air defense systems intercept Israeli strikes in dramatic new footage (WATCH) AJR

Iran's air defense systems intercept Israeli strikes in dramatic new footage (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon