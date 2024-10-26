Diwali 2024 Muhurat Trading: Know date, time and guide to special market session

For many investors, Diwali signifies a new financial beginning, and purchasing stocks during Muhurat Trading is considered auspicious. This session is not only symbolic but also sees active participation from both seasoned investors and newcomers.

As India embraces the festive season, the stock markets are preparing for the traditional Muhurat Trading session, that takes place every Diwali, to symbolise the start of trading year for many traders. This year, Muhurat Trading will be held on November 1 from 6:00 to 7.10 pm, according to details shared by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

All intraday positions will be squared off by the system fifteen minutes before this session ends. For those looking to capitalise on the same-day trades, this means careful strategy and timing will be essential to maximise returns within the short trading period.

What is the significance of Muhurat Trading?

For many investors, Diwali signifies a new financial beginning, and purchasing stocks during Muhurat Trading is considered auspicious. This session is not only symbolic but also sees active participation from both seasoned investors and newcomers.

Muhurat Trading sessions are often marked by optimism and confidence. This sentiment often translates into positive activity on the stock exchange, aligning with the spirit of growth and prosperity symbolized by Diwali.

What to expect during Muhurat Trading

Stocks, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures and options and Security lending and borrowing (SLB) transactions happen during this one hour trading session. Though the period is small, the symbolical factor and tradition are expected to attract a large number of participants.

Historically, Muhurat Trading sessions have seen favorable returns. The BSE Sensex has closed in positive territory in 13 out of the last 17 sessions. However, trading volumes are generally low, with significant movements in only a few stocks. An exceptional example of Muhurat Trading's impact was seen in 2008, when the Sensex soared by 5.86% in just one hour, closing at 9,008 despite global financial market instability.

