BREAKING: Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren joins BJP in Ranchi

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, just two days after resigning from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). Soren, accompanied by a large group of supporters, was welcomed into the BJP by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a ceremonious induction.

Champai Soren, a veteran politician often referred to as 'Jharkhand's Tiger' for his crucial role in the formation of the state, expressed deep emotion as he embraced his new political affiliation. His move to the BJP is seen as a powerful boost for the party as it seeks to win over the Scheduled Tribes ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.



In a direct attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the INDIA bloc, Champai Soren dismissed their claims that the BJP is 'anti-Adivasi'.

Champai Soren's resignation from the JMM on Wednesday was a result of his dissatisfaction with the party's current functioning and policies. He stepped down as an MLA and a minister in the Jharkhand Cabinet, citing that the JMM had strayed from its principles.



In his resignation letter to party leader Shibu Soren, Champai expressed his anguish, saying, "I never imagined I would leave the JMM, a party that has been like family to me... But recent events forced me to make this painful decision. Though you (Shibu Soren) are not active in politics due to health reasons, you will always be my guide."

Champai Soren briefly served as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on February 2, following Hemant Soren's resignation after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. However, Champai stepped down, and Hemant Soren resumed the role of Chief Minister in July after securing bail.

