For the first time, only women officers to guard PM Modi's event in Gujarat

For the first time in India, an all-women police force will manage security for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event in Gujarat's Navsari district on International Women’s Day, March 8. The security team will include over 2,100 constables, senior officers, and IPS personnel.

For the first time, only women officers to guard PM Modi's event in Gujarat on womens day anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 7, 2025, 9:52 AM IST

Gandhinagar: A security team consisting exclusively of women police officers will be deployed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming mega event in Gujarat’s Navsari district on March 8, in celebration of International Women’s Day, a state minister announced. According to the minister, this marks the first time such an initiative is being implemented in the country.

Gujarat Police is introducing a groundbreaking initiative for International Women's Day. For the first time in India's history, an all-women police force will manage the entire security arrangement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event. Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, announced on Thursday that from the PM's arrival at the helipad in Vansi Borsi village, Navsari, to the event venue, only women officers will oversee security operations.

The security detail for the event will consist entirely of women police personnel, ranging from IPS officers to constables, the minister stated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for a two-day visit to Gujarat and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli on March 8 and 9. As part of his visit, he will address the ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan’ at Vansi Borsi village on International Women's Day.

Sanghavi further detailed that the security team will include over 2,100 constables, 187 sub-inspectors, 61 police inspectors, 16 deputy superintendents of police, five superintendents of police, one Inspector General of Police, and one Additional Director General of Police.

