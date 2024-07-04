First module of India's own space station will be launched by 2028: ISRO Chairman S Somanath

ISRO Chairman S. Somanath announced that the first module of India's space station, the Bharatiya Antariksha Station, will be launched by 2028, with full completion expected by 2035.

Bengaluru: ISRO Chairman S. Somanath announced that the first module of India's dream space station, the Bharatiya Antariksha Station, will be launched by 2028. He mentioned that the design of the Gaganyaan project will incorporate lessons from NASA space scientist Sunita Williams' experience of being stuck in space. Additionally, S. Somanath stated that the defects in the NISAR satellite, launched jointly by ISRO and NASA, will be addressed, and the satellite will be brought to India by the end of this month.

Somanath stated, "India's most awaited next mission is NISAR, a satellite launched in collaboration with NASA. The mission, intended to comprehensively study climate change, was initially set to launch this month. However, a small defect was discovered during testing after assembly, requiring a part to be sent back to America. It is expected to be fixed and returned this month. The launch will occur two and a half months after the part is received."

"The first phase of construction and launch of our dream space station is planned for 2028, with full completion expected by 2035," stated S. Somanath.

He mentioned that lessons have been learned from Sunita Williams' incident of being stuck in space, emphasizing that troubleshooting and safety measures will be carefully studied in case of a malfunction. Consequently, Gaganyaan will incorporate design changes to enhance safety and reliability.

The ISRO chief also explained that all seven payloads of Aditya L1, which completed one rotation in the halo orbit around the Sun in 178 days, are performing well.



