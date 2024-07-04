Kerala: Thiruvalla municipality staff films reel in office; Video goes viral

Employees of Thiruvalla Municipality received show-cause notices for filming an Instagram reel inside the office premises. The employees had scripted the reel and then sang and danced in the office.

Pathanamthitta: Eight employees from the revenue department, at Thiruvalla Municipality received show-cause notices for filming Instagram reels inside their office premises recently. The video that went viral on social media shows the employees singing and dancing in the office. The employees scripted, sang, and danced for the reel inside the office.

Meanwhile, M B Rajesh, the Minister for Local Self Government Department in Kerala, has requested that no action be taken against the employees of Thiruvalla Municipality.

In a Facebook post, he said, "According to the information received from them, it was understood that the reel was prepared on Sunday. In order to intervene in case of emergencies related to monsoon, the employees came on holiday as per the instructions of the District Collector. It is clear from the information received that the reel was shot without affecting the office operations."

"All creative and cultural activities of the employees are fully supported by the government. But all this should be done without affecting official performance, without causing inconvenience to the public and without violating service rules. The government has already decided that no festive programs should be organized in the offices during working hours," he said.

"The officials concerned have been instructed not to take any punitive action against the employees for shooting the reel during overtime work on Sunday, a holiday in the Tiruvalla Municipal Corporation. The employees of the local self-government bodies who are ready to work even on Sundays in times of need are appreciated," MB Rajesh added.



