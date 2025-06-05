The Ram Darbar was consecrated on the first floor of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Ganga Dussehra, marking a historic moment attended by CM Yogi Adityanath and thousands of devotees from India and abroad.

A historic religious milestone was marked in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Thursday as the Ram Darbar and seven other temples inside the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple were officially consecrated. This major spiritual event coincided with the auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra and was attended by thousands of devotees from India and abroad.

The first image of the Ram Darbar was also unveiled during the ceremony. The idols of Lord Ram, Mata Janaki (Sita), and Lord Hanuman have now been ceremonially installed on the first floor of the grand temple.

CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers before consecration

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the rituals. He first offered prayers before the newly installed idols and then witnessed the formal consecration on the temple’s upper level. The entire temple was decorated elaborately, with floral arrangements, lighting, and traditional decorations.

A moment of history after 500 years

Mahant Raghuvar Sharan, chief priest of the Rasik Niwas Temple, highlighted the spiritual and historical importance of this moment. “This year’s Ganga Dussehra is not just sacred but historic. After a 500-year-long struggle, Lord Ram, also known as 'Rajarama', has been installed ceremonially on the first floor of the temple,” he said.

According to Hindu tradition, Ganga Dussehra marks the day the holy river Ganga descended to Earth from the locks of Lord Shiva, moved by King Bhagirath’s deep penance.

Massive turnout of devotees

Thousands of devotees from different parts of India and other countries gathered in Ayodhya to witness the event. Roads around the temple were filled with pilgrims chanting prayers and waiting patiently for a glimpse of the newly consecrated Ram Darbar.

Security tightened across Ayodhya

Due to the significance of the event and the large crowd which started arriving since a day before, the administration made extensive security arrangements. SP Security Balaramachari Dubey and temple construction in-charge Gopal Rao oversaw preparations and crowd management.

Security forces, including the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and civil police, were deployed in and around the temple complex. Modern surveillance equipment is being used to monitor the area continuously.

Second major consecration ceremony at the temple

The first consecration ceremony in the temple complex took place on January 22, 2024, when the idol of Ram Lalla was installed in the sanctum sanctorum in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thursday’s event marked the continuation of the temple’s spiritual development, with focus now shifting to the upper floors and adjacent temples within the complex.

As Ayodhya transforms into a global center for spiritual tourism, Thursday’s consecration of the Ram Darbar stands as another key milestone in the journey of the long-awaited Ram Temple.