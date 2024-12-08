Farmers to resume protest march to Delhi today, security tightened at Shambhu border

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana are set to march on Delhi again on Sunday, demanding action on MSP and other issues. This follows previous attempts, including one on Friday that was met with tear gas, and comes amid accusations of a lack of government engagement.

A group of protesting farmers from Punjab and Haryana will march towards Delhi on Sunday as the leaders accuse the central government of lack of response and engagement in discussions. Security at the Punjab-Haryana border has been increased in preparation for their redoubled attempt to enter Delhi, with obstacles erected to impede their progress. The fresh march comes after farmers attempted to march into the nation's capital on Friday but were forced to halt their efforts after many demonstrators were hurt by tear gas shells fired by security forces at the border.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher stated that no communication for talks had been received from the Centre regarding their concerns and demands, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP). He announced on Saturday that a group of 101 farmers would resume their march to Delhi on December 8.

Haryana Police has also appealed to mediapersons to maintain proper distance from the gathering at Shambhu border and other places. The state police chief has also been asked to stop journalists covering the protests about 1 km before the Punjab-Haryana border.

What happened previously? What are their demands?

Multilayered barriers put up by Haryana security forces thwarted a 'jatha' on Friday. The farmers tried to enter despite the prohibitions, but were thwarted by security authorities using tear gas shells, which compelled them to retreat to their protest location in Shambhu, Punjab. On February 13 and February 21, the farmers made two earlier attempts to march into Delhi, but security authorities stopped them at border crossings.

Farmers are calling for MSP, a farm loan forgiveness, pensions for farmers and agricultural workers, a halt to increases in power rates, the dismissal of police charges against farmers, and justice for those killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri riots in 2021. Restoring the Land Acquisition Act of 2013 and providing compensation to the families of farmers who lost their lives during the 2020–21 demonstrations are also among their requests.

Latest Videos