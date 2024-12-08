Farmers to resume protest march to Delhi today, security tightened at Shambhu border

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana are set to march on Delhi again on Sunday, demanding action on MSP and other issues. This follows previous attempts, including one on Friday that was met with tear gas, and comes amid accusations of a lack of government engagement.

Farmers to resume protest march to Delhi today, security tightened at Shambhu border gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 10:29 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

A group of protesting farmers from Punjab and Haryana will march towards Delhi on Sunday as the leaders accuse the central government of lack of response and engagement in discussions. Security at the Punjab-Haryana border has been increased in preparation for their redoubled attempt to enter Delhi, with obstacles erected to impede their progress. The fresh march comes after farmers attempted to march into the nation's capital on Friday but were forced to halt their efforts after many demonstrators were hurt by tear gas shells fired by security forces at the border.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher stated that no communication for talks had been received from the Centre regarding their concerns and demands, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP). He announced on Saturday that a group of 101 farmers would resume their march to Delhi on December 8.

Haryana Police has also appealed to mediapersons to maintain proper distance from the gathering at Shambhu border and other places. The state police chief has also been asked to stop journalists covering the protests about 1 km before the Punjab-Haryana border.

What happened previously? What are their demands?

Multilayered barriers put up by Haryana security forces thwarted a 'jatha' on Friday. The farmers tried to enter despite the prohibitions, but were thwarted by security authorities using tear gas shells, which compelled them to retreat to their protest location in Shambhu, Punjab. On February 13 and February 21, the farmers made two earlier attempts to march into Delhi, but security authorities stopped them at border crossings.

Farmers are calling for MSP, a farm loan forgiveness, pensions for farmers and agricultural workers, a halt to increases in power rates, the dismissal of police charges against farmers, and justice for those killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri riots in 2021. Restoring the Land Acquisition Act of 2013 and providing compensation to the families of farmers who lost their lives during the 2020–21 demonstrations are also among their requests.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: Landlord accused of arrogance, locks Tenant out over rent dispute and unpaid electricity bill vkp

Bengaluru: Landlord accused of arrogance, locks Tenant out over rent dispute and unpaid electricity bill

Kerala: Police inquest report points to bloodstain in deceased ADM Naveen Babu's underwear dmn

Kerala: Police inquest report points to bloodstain in deceased ADM Naveen Babu’s underwear

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi inaugurates 100 shelters with 25,000-bed capacity for devotees dmn

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi inaugurates 100 shelters with 25,000-bed capacity for devotees

Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-680 December 08 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more dmn

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Akshaya AK-680 December 08 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Bengaluru metro sets record with 9.2 lakh commuters in a single day! vkp

Bengaluru metro sets record with 9.2 lakh commuters in a single day!

Recent Stories

Alia Bhatt surprises fans as she chooses humble auto ride over a fancy car in Mumbai [WATCH] NTI

Alia Bhatt surprises fans as she chooses humble auto ride over a fancy car in Mumbai [WATCH]

Bengaluru weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall and thunderstorms starting from December 8 RBA

Bengaluru weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall and thunderstorms starting from December 8

'Not our fight': Donald Trump says US should 'NOT GET INVOLVED' in Syria civil war shk

'Not our fight': Donald Trump says US should 'NOT GET INVOLVED' in Syria civil war

How much did Shah Rukh Khan earn for his performance at the Delhi Wedding? Here's what MUA Amrit reveals NTI

How Much Did Shah Rukh Khan Earn for His Performance at the Delhi Wedding? Here's what MUA Amrit reveals

Is Ajith Kumar Vidaamuyarchi copy of Breakdown Filmmakers to face copyright issues with Paramount Picture?

Is Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi copy of Breakdown? Filmmakers to face copyright issues with Paramount Picture?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon