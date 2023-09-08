Fact Check: No business leaders have been invited for G20 Summit 2023 special dinner on Saturday

Earlier media reports claimed leading Indian businessmen, led by Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, will join G20 leaders at a dinner in New Delhi on Saturday as India showcases its position as the world's fastest-growing major economy.

The government on Friday debunked reports claiming that leading Indian businessmen, led by Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, have been invited for the G20 Summit 2023 special dinner on Saturday as 'misleading'.

A Reuters report had stated that among the 500 prominent business figures invited are Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Bharti Airtel founder-chairman Sunil Mittal. "This dinner ... will host various state heads and makes for an opportunity to gather India's Who's Who during the leaders' summit," said one Indian official who spoke about the closed-door event on condition of anonymity, as per a Reuters report.

However, calling out the fake news, the government in a PIB Fact-Check noted, "Media reports based on an article by Reuters have claimed that prominent business leaders have been invited at G20 India Special Dinner being hosted at Bharat Mandapam on 9th Sep. This claim is Misleading. No business leaders have been invited to the dinner."

The Reuters report noted that addition to the 500 business leaders, two former Prime Ministers, Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda, have received invitations to the G20 Summit dinner hosted by India's President, Droupadi Murmu, on Saturday. They will join all chief ministers and union ministers at the event.

Regarding international attendees, notable leaders such as US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are among those confirmed for the gathering.

The G20 dinner menu prominently features millet as India commemorates 2023 as the 'year of the millet'. Delegates will also be served regional Indian dishes, including Rajasthan's Dal Bati Churma, Bengali Rasgulla, South Indian special Masala Dosa, and Bihar's Litti Chokha. Street food favorites like pani puri, chatpati chaat, Dahi Bhalla, and Samosa will also be offered to the attendees.