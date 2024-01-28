'Now we are together and will remain so...' Nitish Kumar's first response post record ninth oath (WATCH)

Nitish Kumar cited internal issues within the alliance as a reason for the realignment. Despite criticism from Tejashwi Yadav, Kumar expressed commitment to the NDA alliance and emphasized development for the state

In a significant political turnaround reminiscent of July 2022, Nitish Kumar has returned to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reclaiming the position of Chief Minister of Bihar. The veteran politician, now in his ninth term, addressed the media following his oath-taking ceremony, expressing confidence in the renewed alliance.

Kumar revealed that his decision to rejoin the BJP was influenced by recent challenges within the Mahagathbandhan alliance, citing internal party discord as a contributing factor. Notably, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for unity and stability in the state's leadership.

As part of the realignment, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers, replacing Nitish Kumar's longtime associate, Sushil Kumar Modi, who had transitioned to a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament in August 2022.

During the press interaction, Nitish Kumar addressed queries about the criticism from Tejashwi Yadav, outgoing Deputy Chief Minister and son of Lalu Yadav. Yadav had predicted the downfall of Kumar's Janata Dal (United) in the upcoming 2024 assembly election. In response, Kumar asserted his commitment to the state's development, emphasizing that his party would remain steadfast within the NDA alliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to Nitish Kumar and his newly appointed deputies, expressing confidence in the Bihar government's dedication to development and meeting the aspirations of its people.

Notably absent from the oath-taking ceremony were leaders from Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the largest party in the Bihar assembly. Tejashwi Yadav, undeterred by the recent developments, declared that the game had just begun for his party and predicted challenges for the JD(U) in the upcoming elections. Nitish Kumar, however, affirmed his commitment to the NDA alliance, signalling a notable shift in the state's political landscape.