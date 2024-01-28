Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Now we are together and will remain so...' Nitish Kumar's first response post record ninth oath (WATCH)

    Nitish Kumar cited internal issues within the alliance as a reason for the realignment. Despite criticism from Tejashwi Yadav, Kumar expressed commitment to the NDA alliance and emphasized development for the state

    Now we are together and will remain so Nitish Kumar's first response post record ninth oath
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 28, 2024, 10:45 PM IST

    In a significant political turnaround reminiscent of July 2022, Nitish Kumar has returned to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reclaiming the position of Chief Minister of Bihar. The veteran politician, now in his ninth term, addressed the media following his oath-taking ceremony, expressing confidence in the renewed alliance.

    Kumar revealed that his decision to rejoin the BJP was influenced by recent challenges within the Mahagathbandhan alliance, citing internal party discord as a contributing factor. Notably, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for unity and stability in the state's leadership.

    As part of the realignment, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers, replacing Nitish Kumar's longtime associate, Sushil Kumar Modi, who had transitioned to a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament in August 2022.

    During the press interaction, Nitish Kumar addressed queries about the criticism from Tejashwi Yadav, outgoing Deputy Chief Minister and son of Lalu Yadav. Yadav had predicted the downfall of Kumar's Janata Dal (United) in the upcoming 2024 assembly election. In response, Kumar asserted his commitment to the state's development, emphasizing that his party would remain steadfast within the NDA alliance.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to Nitish Kumar and his newly appointed deputies, expressing confidence in the Bihar government's dedication to development and meeting the aspirations of its people.

    Notably absent from the oath-taking ceremony were leaders from Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the largest party in the Bihar assembly. Tejashwi Yadav, undeterred by the recent developments, declared that the game had just begun for his party and predicted challenges for the JD(U) in the upcoming elections. Nitish Kumar, however, affirmed his commitment to the NDA alliance, signalling a notable shift in the state's political landscape.

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2024, 10:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nitish Kumar had no vision was a tired CM says Tejashwi Yadav claims JDU will be finished in 2024 gcw

    ‘Nitish Kumar had no vision, was a tired CM,’ says Tejashwi Yadav, claims JD(U) will be finished in 2024

    Backed by BJP Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM along with deputies Samrat Chaudhary Vijay Sinha Watch gcw

    Backed by BJP, Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM along with deputies Samrat Chaudhary, Vijay Sinha

    Bengaluru police introduces stringent guidelines for PG accommodations

    Bengaluru police introduces stringent guidelines for PG accommodations

    Kerala: First premium cafe of Kudumbashree starts operation in Ernakulam rkn

    Kerala: First premium cafe of Kudumbashree starts operation in Ernakulam

    Navi Mumbai Police reacts after videos showing people stopping cars on Atal Setu gcw

    Navi Mumbai Police reacts after videos showing people stopping cars on Atal Setu

    Recent Stories

    Bhumi Pednekar to Kartik Aaryan, celebs spotted in the city RKK

    Bhumi Pednekar to Kartik Aaryan, celebs spotted in the city

    Australian Open 2024: PM Anthony Albanese booed during presentation ceremony as Sinner clinches title (WATCH) snt

    Australian Open 2024: PM Anthony Albanese booed during presentation ceremony as Sinner clinches title (WATCH)

    'Karna': Janhvi Kapoor to work with Suriya in Mahabharata-based film? Here's what we know RKK

    'Karna': Janhvi Kapoor to work with Suriya in Mahabharata-based film? Here's what we know

    tennis Jannik Sinner beats Daniil Medvedev to lift Australian Open 2024 title; becomes 1st Italian to win a Grand Slam in 48 years snt

    Sinner beats Medvedev to lift Australian Open 2024 title; becomes 1st Italian to win a Grand Slam in 48 years

    Brilliant Pope, Hartley lead England to 28-run win over India in 1st Test; visitors take 1-0 series lead snt

    Brilliant Pope, Hartley lead England to 28-run win over India in 1st Test; visitors take 1-0 series lead

    Recent Videos

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon