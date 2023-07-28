Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ex-judge who abused Asianet News Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar on Facebook booked

    Former sub-judge S Sudeep has drawn severe flak for his obscene post on Facebook against Asianet News Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar. Sudeep, a known Left sympathiser, is continuing his vitriol against all those who are criticising him for his post against Sindhu.

    Ex-judge who abused Asianet News Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar on Facebook booked anr
    Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram City police have registered a case against former sub-judge S Sudeep for his obscene post on Facebook against Asianet News Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar. Several media persons and netizens slammed the post and extended their support to Sindhu Sooryakumar.

    The case was registered based on the complaint lodged by Asianet News Managing Editor Manoj K Das. The police have recorded the statements of the complainants in the incident. The cyber cell of Thiruvananthapuram police confirmed that S Sudeep has made an obscene post against the Asianet News Executive Editor. 

    Sudeep, who had resigned as a sub-judge in June 2021 after an inquiry by the High Court reprimanded him for his posts on the Sabarimala issue, took to his Facebook page after Sindhu’s weekly programme 'Cover Story' reflected on wrongdoings and unpalatable acts of the incumbent government.

    'Cover Story' has always been known for its sharp criticism and perspective on all governments -- state and central.

    Sudeep unleashed the attack on Sindhu Sooryakumar stating that what is said in the 'Cover Story' is wrong. Under the garb of presenting a hypothetical situation, Sudeep went on to write a long note insulting Sindhu. His post ridicules the Asianet News leadership and belittles the channel in public eyes.

    Sudeep, while serving as a sub-judge, took to social media to vent his protest over the Sabarimala issue and against the Centre. Several petitions against him reached the High Court. The inquiry panel directed disciplinary action. Following this, Sudeep resigned from judicial service. He has been active in cyberspace with his vehement attack on anyone and anything against the Left ever since.

     

