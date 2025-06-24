The Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra confirmed that draft and final electoral rolls were shared with all recognised parties, including the INC. Over 19 lakh claims were considered, but only 89 appeals were finally filed.

After the Election Commission of India formally responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of rigging in the 2024 Maharashtra polls, the Chief Electoral Officer of the state reaffirmed that the electoral rolls were shared transparently with all recognised political parties.

EC stressed that all elections are conducted strictly in accordance with laws passed by Parliament and established rules. It further underlined that the entire electoral process involves thousands of officials and booth-level agents, many of whom are nominated by political parties themselves.

Electoral rolls shared with all parties, including INC

As per ANI, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Maharashtra has said that electoral rolls were shared transparently with all recognised political parties, including the Indian National Congress (INC), during the Second Special Summary Revision conducted ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The CEO stated that copies of both draft and final electoral rolls of all 288 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) were provided to authorised representatives of all recognised parties. The dates of submission to each party—including INC—have also been recorded and are available in the official attachment.

Over 19 lakh claims and objections considered

Between the release of the draft rolls and the final publication, a total of 19,27,508 claims and objections were submitted by voters or party representatives. These were all reviewed as per standard Election Commission procedure.

Only 89 appeals filed under electoral law

The CEO further clarified that, under the law, citizens have the right to file appeals in case of wrongful additions or deletions in the electoral rolls.

However, only 89 such appeals were filed, suggesting that the process was mostly free of major dispute.

Congress's demand for CCTV footage denied

This clarification comes days after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi demanded that the Election Commission of India (ECI) release CCTV footage from polling booths in Maharashtra. The ECI reportedly declined the request, citing legal and privacy concerns related to the webcasting from polling stations during the 2024 state elections.