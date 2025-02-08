Erode By-Election 2025 Results: DMK's VC Chandhirakumar defeats NTK's MK Seethalakshmi by over 90,000 votes

DMK's VC Chandhirakumar won the Erode East bypolls by a margin of over 90,000 votes, solidifying DMK's dominance in the constituency ahead of Tamil Nadu's 2026 assembly elections.

Erode By-Election 2025 Results: DMK's VC Chandhirakumar defeats NTK's MK Seethalakshmi by over 90,000 votes dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 8, 2025, 7:16 PM IST

Erode: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate VC Chandhirakumar emerged victorious in the Erode East bypolls, defeating Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) candidate MK Seethalakshmi by a margin of over 90,000 votes. Chandhirakumar, a former MLA, maintained a strong lead from the very first round of counting, solidifying DMK's dominance in the constituency.

Also Read: 'Yamuna Maiya Ki Jai': PM Modi's unique start to BJP's Delhi victory speech goes viral (WATCH)

The bypoll, viewed as a precursor to the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, saw 46 candidates contesting, including 44 independents. However, the primary battle was between DMK's VC Chandirakumar and NTK's M K Seethalakshmi. The election was boycotted by the AIADMK and other opposition parties.

Chandhirakumar secured over 1 lakh votes, while Seethalakshmi trailed behind with over 23,000 votes. The polling was held smoothly, with voters turning up in good numbers. There were a total of 2,27,546 eligible voters in the constituency.

Notably, the DMK-led coalition has consistently secured victories in the state since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Under the leadership of party president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the alliance returned to power in 2021 after a decade in opposition.

The Erode East Assembly constituency has significant importance, being the home district of rationalist EV Ramasamy 'Periyar'. With Tamil Nadu set to hold assembly elections for all 234 seats next year, this bypoll result is seen as a crucial indicator of the political landscape in the state.

Also Read: 'Ravan's Pride Was Also Shattered': Swati Maliwal on Kejriwal's Downfall in Delhi Elections

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PM Modi slams 'AAP-da' after BJP sweeps Delhi, says 'Governance not platform for nautanki' (WATCH) shk

PM Modi slams 'AAP-da' after BJP sweeps Delhi, says 'Governance not platform for nautanki' (WATCH)

BREAKING: 'Yamuna Maiya Ki Jai': PM Modi's unique start to Delhi polls victory speech amid loud cheer (WATCH) shk

'Yamuna Maiya Ki Jai': PM Modi's unique start to BJP's Delhi victory speech goes viral (WATCH)

BJP reclaims Delhi after 27 years: How PM Modi's 'AAP-da' blitzkrieg, localised campaign ended party's drought snt

BJP reclaims Delhi after 27 years: How PM Modi's 'AAP-da' blitzkrieg, localised campaign ended party's drought

BJP sweeps Delhi: Virendra Sachdeva, Manoj Tiwari, Bansuri Swaraj & more dance at party HQ; WATCH viral video snt

BJP sweeps Delhi: Virendra Sachdeva, Manoj Tiwari, Bansuri Swaraj & more dance at party HQ; WATCH viral video

'AAP lost because...': YouTuber Dhruv Rathee sides with AAP, says BJP indirectly controlling Delhi since 2023 shk

'AAP lost because...': YouTuber Dhruv Rathee sides with AAP, says BJP indirectly controlling Delhi since 2023

Recent Stories

Suspected IS-linked jihadist attack on convoy kills 32 people in Mali dmn

Suspected IS-linked jihadist attack on convoy kills 32 people in Mali

PM Modi slams 'AAP-da' after BJP sweeps Delhi, says 'Governance not platform for nautanki' (WATCH) shk

PM Modi slams 'AAP-da' after BJP sweeps Delhi, says 'Governance not platform for nautanki' (WATCH)

Climate change is 'brewing' trouble: 10 ways the taste of beer is changing snt

Climate change is 'brewing' trouble: 10 ways the taste of beer is changing

5-step hair care routine for long and shiny hair MEG

5-step hair care routine for long and shiny hair

Perfect way to boil an egg REVEALED and it takes 32 minutes! snt

Perfect way to boil an egg REVEALED and it takes 32 minutes!

Recent Videos

'Ravan's Pride Was Also Shattered': Swati Maliwal on Kejriwal's Downfall in Delhi Elections

'Ravan's Pride Was Also Shattered': Swati Maliwal on Kejriwal's Downfall in Delhi Elections

Video Icon
Jeet Adani & Diva Shah's ADORABLE Varmala Moment in Ahmedabad Ceremony | WATCH

Jeet Adani & Diva Shah's ADORABLE Varmala Moment in Ahmedabad Ceremony | WATCH

Video Icon
'Tata, Bye Bye': Manoj Tiwari Says AAP is Finished in Delhi | WATCH

'Tata, Bye Bye': Manoj Tiwari Says AAP is Finished in Delhi | WATCH

Video Icon
Trump Warns Tariffs on Japan If Trade Deficit Not Equalised

Trump Warns Tariffs on Japan If Trade Deficit Not Equalised

Video Icon
Critics Choice Awards 2025 | FULL LIST of Winners: Anora, Shogun & More

Critics Choice Awards 2025 | FULL LIST of Winners: Anora, Shogun & More

Video Icon