Erode By-Election 2025 Results: DMK's VC Chandhirakumar defeats NTK's MK Seethalakshmi by over 90,000 votes

DMK's VC Chandhirakumar won the Erode East bypolls by a margin of over 90,000 votes, solidifying DMK's dominance in the constituency ahead of Tamil Nadu's 2026 assembly elections.

Erode: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate VC Chandhirakumar emerged victorious in the Erode East bypolls, defeating Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) candidate MK Seethalakshmi by a margin of over 90,000 votes. Chandhirakumar, a former MLA, maintained a strong lead from the very first round of counting, solidifying DMK's dominance in the constituency.

The bypoll, viewed as a precursor to the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, saw 46 candidates contesting, including 44 independents. However, the primary battle was between DMK's VC Chandirakumar and NTK's M K Seethalakshmi. The election was boycotted by the AIADMK and other opposition parties.

Chandhirakumar secured over 1 lakh votes, while Seethalakshmi trailed behind with over 23,000 votes. The polling was held smoothly, with voters turning up in good numbers. There were a total of 2,27,546 eligible voters in the constituency.

Notably, the DMK-led coalition has consistently secured victories in the state since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Under the leadership of party president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the alliance returned to power in 2021 after a decade in opposition.

The Erode East Assembly constituency has significant importance, being the home district of rationalist EV Ramasamy 'Periyar'. With Tamil Nadu set to hold assembly elections for all 234 seats next year, this bypoll result is seen as a crucial indicator of the political landscape in the state.

