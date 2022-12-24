Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RT-PCR test mandatory for travellers from China, Japan, S Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand: Mandaviya

    According to Mansukh Mandaviya, any passenger from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Thailand found symptomatic or testing positive for COVID-19 would be quarantined. He also mentioned that passengers from these countries must fill out the 'Air Suvidha' form to declare their health status.

    RT-PCR test mandatory for travellers from China, Japan, S Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand: Health Minister Mandaviya - adt
    First Published Dec 24, 2022, 1:15 PM IST

    RT-PCR tests are mandatory for those arriving from China, Japan,  South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand, announced Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday, December 24, 2022. According to Mandaviya, any passenger from the above-mentioned countries found symptomatic or testing positive for COVID-19 would be quarantined. 

    Additionally, he said that the passengers from these countries would be required to fill out the 'Air Suvidha' form to declare their health status.

    This comes a day after the Union Health Minister met with state ministers to discuss the current situation and ensure that all necessary measures are in place.

    With the sudden COVID-19 cases surge in China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, cautioned against complacency, urged strict vigilance, and directed ongoing surveillance measures, particularly at international airports, to be strengthened.

    According to the reports, the infection has spread to nearly 18 per cent of the country's population in the first 20 days of December. 

    The Union health ministry has requested the civil aviation ministry to conduct random post-arrival Covid testing at airports of 2 per cent of passengers arriving in India on each international flight beginning Saturday to reduce the risk of a new coronavirus variant infiltrating the country.

    On Friday, the health minister Mandaviya tweeted, "Emphasised the need of staying alert during COVID-19 review meetings with State Health Ministers. There is no need to panic. We have three years of pandemic management experience. The Centre Government will provide all necessary assistance to combat COVID-19. We will act as per the situation." 

    The ministry also emphasised the importance of combating the pandemic with a pre-emptive and proactive approach by increasing testing, genome sequencing, and observing COVID-appropriate behaviour.

    A senior Union health ministry official said, "We will take whatever steps are required to prevent the spread of the virus in the country. We are keeping a close eye on the global Covid situation every day."

