Engineer's Day: Government to enhance infrastructure for studying engineering, says PM Modi

In 1968, the Indian government announced that the birth anniversary of Sir M Visvesvaraya to be marked as National Engineering Day. He was born on September 15, 1860, and grew up in a Telugu Brahmin family. He was the Diwan of Mysore from 1912 to 1919 and served as a civil engineer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of India on Engineer's Day and said the nation is blessed to have a skilled and talented pool of engineers contributing to nation building.

Engineer's Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of engineer statesman M Visvesvaraya, a diwan of erstwhile Mysore kingdom, who is credited with pioneering engineering works.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Greetings to all engineers on Engineers Day. Our nation is blessed to have a skilled and talented pool of engineers who are contributing to nation building. Our Government is working to enhance infrastructure for studying engineering including building more engineering colleges."

"On Engineers Day, we remember the pathbreaking contribution of Sir M Visvesvaraya. May he keep inspiring generations of future engineers to distinguish themselves," he added.

The Prime Minister also posted a snippet from one of his Mann Ki Baat broadcasts where he talked about the subject.

The most famous projects of Sir M Visvesvaraya include the development of the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dam in Mysore, the implementation of the irrigation system in the Deccan Plateau, the flood protection framework for Hyderabad, among others. In 1955, he was awarded India's highest civilian award- the Bharat Ratna.

Visvesvaraya founded many industries like the Mysore Soap Factory, Bangalore Agricultural University, State Bank of Mysore, Mysore Iron and Steel Works, Government Engineering College, and many more. In recognition of his talent and achievements, King George V knighted him as a Knight Commander of the British Indian Empire.