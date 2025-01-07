End of Justin Trudeau era: What Canadian PM's departure means for India | Explained

Justin Trudeau's resignation as Canada's Prime Minister marks a pivotal moment, with significant implications for Canada-India relations, trade, and immigration policies.

End of Justin Trudeau era: What Canadian PM's departure means for India explained snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 9:17 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 9:17 AM IST

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party and head of government on Monday, signaling the end of a significant chapter in Canadian politics. Trudeau will remain in office until the Liberal Party elects a new leader, though the timeline for his departure remains uncertain.

Trudeau’s resignation comes amid heightened diplomatic tensions with India following his allegations that the Indian government orchestrated the assassination of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada—a claim that New Delhi has vehemently denied. The accusations, unsupported by publicly shared evidence, have strained bilateral relations, leaving a legacy of mistrust between the two nations.

Diplomatic Shifts on the Horizon

As Trudeau steps down, questions abound regarding Canada’s foreign policy, particularly its approach to India. Analysts speculate whether the Liberal Party’s new leader will maintain Trudeau’s critical stance or adopt a more conciliatory approach. Should the Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, gain political ground, a shift toward prioritizing trade and economic collaboration with India could emerge.

Poilievre has been openly critical of Trudeau’s handling of India relations and may seek to repair economic ties. However, his past actions, such as withdrawing from a Diwali event in 2022, have raised concerns among Canada’s Indian diaspora, suggesting that his approach may be complex and fraught with challenges.

Also read: Justin Trudeau resigns as Canada PM and Liberal Party leader; says 'country deserves real choice' (WATCH)

Trade and Economic Relations at a Crossroad

Under Trudeau’s tenure, Canada-India trade thrived, with bilateral trade reaching $8.4 billion in the 2024 fiscal year. Key exports like potash, industrial chemicals, and minerals fueled economic cooperation, while Canada benefited from India’s pharmaceutical and technology sectors.

Ongoing trade negotiations, including the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), now face uncertainty. India is closely monitoring Canada’s political transition, which could significantly impact trade dynamics. Experts caution that any abrupt policy changes may disrupt progress in economic collaboration.

Immigration Policies Under Scrutiny

Trudeau’s handling of immigration, particularly his government’s decision to reduce international student permits and end the fast-track SDS visa program, has drawn criticism. The cuts have disproportionately affected Indian students, who make up a significant portion of Canada’s international student population, numbering over 427,000.

The Conservative Party has signaled intentions to adopt a more selective immigration system, favoring highly skilled workers and students. While this may resonate with segments of the Canadian electorate, it risks alienating Indian communities already frustrated by recent policy changes.

The Road Ahead

Trudeau’s resignation marks a pivotal moment in Canada’s domestic and international politics. As the Liberal Party prepares to select a new leader, the future of Canada-India relations hangs in the balance. Whether the next Prime Minister will prioritize healing diplomatic wounds or maintain a firm stance on contentious issues remains to be seen.

With India’s growing global influence, Canada’s leadership transition will have profound implications for trade, immigration, and diplomacy. As the nation moves into uncharted territory, the world watches closely to see how Canada’s new direction shapes its position on the global stage.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India's first driverless metro train to arrive in Bengaluru in 15 days from Kolkata vkp

India's first driverless metro train to arrive in Bengaluru in 15 days from Kolkata

Delhi WEATHER update: National capital shivers in cold wave, dense fog delays over 25 trains gcw

Delhi WEATHER update: National capital shivers in cold wave, dense fog delays over 25 trains

Earthquake strikes Nepal at 7.1 magnitude, tremors felt in North India; Dramatic videos go viral (WATCH) vkp

Earthquake strikes Nepal at 7.1 magnitude, tremors felt in North India; Dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

Dev Pragad to attend 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention as guest of honour vkp

Dev Pragad to attend 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention as guest of honour

India reports 1st cases of HMPV: 5 kids test positive in Karnataka, TN & Gujarat; Govt monitoring situation snt

India reports 1st cases of HMPV: 5 kids test positive in Karnataka, TN & Gujarat; Govt monitoring situation

Recent Stories

Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor slams show for framing her in Avinash Mishra Drama; Read on NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor slams show for framing her in Avinash Mishra Drama; Read on

Kareena Kapoor shares glimpses of New Year celebration with husband Saif Ali Khan [PHOTOS] ATG

Kareena Kapoor shares glimpses of New Year celebration with husband Saif Ali Khan [PHOTOS]

Who was Rustom Soonawala? Gynaecologist who delivered Raha, Taimur, Vamika Kohli, Kareena, Ranbir dies at 95 RBA

Who was Rustom Soonawala? Gynaecologist who delivered Raha, Taimur, Vamika Kohli, Kareena, Ranbir dies at 95

BSNL Rs. 2399 Recharge Plan: Extends Validity by 14 Months and more RBA

BSNL Rs. 2399 Recharge Plan: Extends Validity by 14 Months and more

Nepal to Indian Ocean: 7 Deadliest earthquakes in history NTI

Nepal to Indian Ocean: 7 Deadliest earthquakes in history

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon