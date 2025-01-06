Justin Trudeau resigns as Canada PM and Liberal Party leader; says 'country deserves real choice' (WATCH)

Justin Trudeau on Monday announced his resignation as both the Prime Minister of Canada and leader of the Liberal Party, marking the end of an era in Canadian politics.

Justin Trudeau on Monday announced his resignation as both the Prime Minister of Canada and leader of the Liberal Party, marking the end of an era in Canadian politics. His decision comes in response to growing discontent with his leadership and the sudden departure of his finance minister, which underscored mounting turmoil within his government.

"I am a fighter. Every bone in my body has always told me to fight because I care deeply about Canadians, I care deeply about this country and I will always he motivated by what is in the best interest of Canadians. The fact is despite best efforts to work through it, Parliament has been paralysed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority Parliament in Canadian history. That's why this morning, I advised the Governor General that we need a new session of Parliament. She has granted this request and the House will now be prorogued until March 24," said Trudeau in his opening remarks.

"Over the holidays, I have also had a chance to reflect and to have long talks with my family about our future. Throughout the course of my career, any success I have personally achieved has been because of their support, their encouragement. So, last night over dinner I told my kids about the decision that I am sharing with you today. I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister after the party selects its next leader. Last night I asked the president of the Liberal Party to begin that process," Trudeau added.

"This country deserves a real choice in the next election and it has become clear to me that I am having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election," he declared.

A Leadership Contest Amid Mounting Pressure

Trudeau’s decision follows months of internal pressure from party members and sagging approval ratings. A recent poll placed his approval at just 22%, the lowest since he took office in 2015. The Liberals also suffered a historic defeat in a Toronto by-election earlier this year, amplifying calls for change at the party’s helm.

The upcoming leadership race, expected to take several months, will determine the direction of the Liberal Party as it seeks to regain public trust and avoid electoral defeat. Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc, a close ally of Trudeau, is reportedly being considered as an interim leader. However, his potential candidacy for the permanent leadership position could complicate this role.

Legacy of Leadership

Trudeau, 53, first became leader of the Liberal Party in 2013, rejuvenating a party that had been relegated to third place in the House of Commons after its disastrous 2011 election defeat. In 2015, he led the Liberals to a decisive victory, campaigning on a progressive platform of climate action, gender equality, and inclusivity. His optimistic “sunny ways” mantra resonated with voters and propelled him to international prominence.

However, Trudeau’s tenure as prime minister has not been without controversy. While his government’s pandemic response included significant spending to support Canadians, it also led to record deficits and rising inflation. Housing affordability, a key issue for many Canadians, worsened under his leadership, compounded by increased immigration levels that strained public services and the housing market.

Internal divisions within the Liberal Party came to a head last month when Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned, citing a lack of effective governance. Freeland’s departure deepened discontent within the party and fueled speculation about Trudeau’s future.

Potential Successors

Several prominent figures are expected to vie for the leadership of the Liberal Party:

Chrystia Freeland: The former deputy prime minister and finance minister, known for her sharp intellect and international experience, is a strong contender despite her recent resignation. Freeland’s departure from Trudeau’s cabinet highlighted her dissatisfaction with his leadership style, but her reputation as a capable leader could make her a frontrunner.

The former deputy prime minister and finance minister, known for her sharp intellect and international experience, is a strong contender despite her recent resignation. Freeland’s departure from Trudeau’s cabinet highlighted her dissatisfaction with his leadership style, but her reputation as a capable leader could make her a frontrunner. Mark Carney: A former central banker who led both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, Carney has been advising Trudeau in recent months. His economic expertise and global experience make him a formidable candidate.

A former central banker who led both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, Carney has been advising Trudeau in recent months. His economic expertise and global experience make him a formidable candidate. Melanie Joly: The foreign affairs minister and Quebec MP is seen as a rising star within the party. An Oxford-educated lawyer, Joly has represented Canada on the world stage and is closely aligned with Trudeau’s vision.

The foreign affairs minister and Quebec MP is seen as a rising star within the party. An Oxford-educated lawyer, Joly has represented Canada on the world stage and is closely aligned with Trudeau’s vision. Dominic LeBlanc: A long-time ally of Trudeau and the current finance minister, LeBlanc has decades of parliamentary experience and previously ran for the Liberal leadership in 2008. His deep ties to the party make him a natural candidate.

A long-time ally of Trudeau and the current finance minister, LeBlanc has decades of parliamentary experience and previously ran for the Liberal leadership in 2008. His deep ties to the party make him a natural candidate. Christy Clark: The former premier of British Columbia has recently expressed interest in federal politics, adding an intriguing dynamic to the leadership race.

Challenges Ahead

Trudeau’s resignation comes at a critical time for Canada, as the country grapples with economic uncertainty and strained relations with the United States. President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on Canadian exports pose a significant threat to the economy, and Trudeau’s continued presence as prime minister during the transition is intended to provide steady governance.

The leadership contest will test the Liberal Party’s ability to unify and rebuild as it prepares for the next election. Meanwhile, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre continues to widen his lead in the polls, raising the stakes for the Liberals to present a compelling vision to voters.

As Trudeau’s nearly decade-long tenure as Liberal leader draws to a close, the party faces a pivotal moment to redefine itself and chart a path forward in an increasingly challenging political landscape.

