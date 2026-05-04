Early counting shows a three-way contest in Tamil Nadu with Vijay's TVK gaining, UDF leading in Kerala, a BJP-TMC tight race in West Bengal, and a comfortable NDA lead in Assam, as per initial trends from ECI and news networks.

Tamil Nadu is witnessing a rare three-way fight, with AIADMK-led alliance leading in twenty three seats, debutant Vijay's TVK gaining momentum on fifteen seats, while DMK-led alliance have gained lead on 13 seats, as per the Election Commission of India. Data shown by news networks however point to massive gains for Vijay's TVK with leads in 90 seats as compared to 53 for the DMK alliance and 63 for AIADMK alliance

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Kerala: UDF Gains Significant Advantage

In Kerala, UDF has gained a significant advantage over LDF, leading in 52 seats with the alliance leader gaining leader Congress gaining leads on 49 seats. The LDF has taken the lead on 21 seats with CPI (M) leading on 41 seats. News networks however show UDF breaching the halfway mark with 85 early leads.

Bengal: A Close Fight Between BJP and TMC

In Bengal, a close fight continues with the BJP taking the lead on 16 seats, while the TMC alliance has gained the lead in over 2 seats. News channel data shows shows BJP in 130 leads with the TMC leading 110 seats.

Assam: NDA Takes Comfortable Early Lead

NDA has taken a comfortable early lead in Assam, leading in 40 seats with BJP leading in 32 seats and AGP in 3 seats. The Congress-led alliance has gained a lead in 12 seats as per ECI. News Channel data shows Himanta Biswa Sarma poised for a return as CM with BJP leading in 85 seats.

Counting Underway Amid Tight Security

Counting is underway across 823 constituencies in key regions including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The process begins with postal ballots, followed by counting of Electronic Voting Machines from 8:30 am, with round-wise results being updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the Election Commission's official portal.

Security has been tightened across all counting centres ahead of the process. As the counting began, patrolling was being carried out with armoured vehicles in West Bengal's Malda. Meanwhile, several strong rooms swiftly opened across Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, before the beginning of counting procedure.

TMC, BJP Agents Clash at Counting Centre

A verbal spat broke out between polling agents of both parties, in which TMC alleged of not allowed to take files and pen inside the counting centre; however, the same was allowed to BJP polling agents. "They are not allowing us to take files or pens inside, but the BJP polling agents are allowed to take them inside. Rules should be the same for everyone. We are the people of Mamata Banerjee. There is no bigger identity than this," a TMC polling agent said.

On the other hand, the BJP accused the TMC polling agents of not carrying identity cards for entering the polling station. "They are not carrying their ID cards. We are wearing our ID cards. They are creating a ruckus unnecessarily. BJP is winning with a majority in West Bengal and even in Bhabanipur," the BJP polling agent said.

West Bengal Exit Polls and Voter Turnout

Exit polls for West Bengal have projected a tight contest between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). While some projections, including Chanakya Strategies and Matrize, have given an edge to the BJP, others suggest a closer fight with TMC retaining a significant share of seats. Smaller parties are also expected to play a limited role in the outcome.

West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence with an impressive 91.66% polling in Phase-II of the Assembly elections. In phase-I, the poll participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47%. (ANI)