'Ek akela kitno ko bhari': PM Modi's the nation is watching video resurfaces as BJP sweeps 3 states (WATCH)

The BJP surged ahead in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, establishing a significant advantage in Chhattisgarh, while the Congress appeared set to displace the BRS in Telangana. This crucial electoral outcome unfolds just months before the Lok Sabha polls.

With Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) set to win the state assembly elections of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, an old video clip featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone viral on social media platforms. In the video, PM Modi is heard saying, "Desh dekh raha hai ek akele kitno par bhari padh raha hai (The country is watching how one person is strongly confronting many people.)" The resurgence of this video has fueled discussions about its relevance in the context of the BJP's electoral success.

The video clip, originally from PM Modi's address in the Rajya Sabha on February 9, 2023, has gained traction online as the BJP races towards power in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and enjoyed a distinct edge in Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, he Congress is poised to oust the BRS in Telangana in a crucial electoral exercise ahead of Lok Sabha elections just months away.

“The country is watching how one person is strongly confronting many people. They (opposition parties) do not have enough slogans and they will have to change their slogans. I am living for the country,'' PM Modi had said earlier this year after opposition members raised slogans like 'Adani-Modi bhai bhai'.

As the votes were tallied for the assembly elections in the four states on Sunday, the trends displayed on the Election Commission website presented a mosaic that may bear the imprint of PM Modi. The patterns indicated a pro-incumbency sentiment in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, while reflecting anti-incumbency sentiments in the Congress-ruled states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

"People have blessed BJP in three states... endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and rejected the Congress' false promises," Union minister Pralhad Joshi said as counting day progressed and celebrations broke out in BJP quarters in several places.

In Madhya Pradesh, the party appears poised for yet another term in power, holding leads in 161 seats at around 1 PM, while the Congress trails significantly with 66 seats in the 230-member assembly.

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is in the hearts of the people of Madhya Pradesh. The state is also in the heart of Modi ji," expressed Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has served as Chief Minister for four terms. The BJP has maintained its stronghold in the state for a remarkable 18 years.

Celebrating his moment of triumph, he highlighted that the state government successfully executed schemes such as Ladli Lakshmi and Ladli Behna, emphasizing the significant work accomplished for the well-being of farmers, the underprivileged, and the youth.

A total of 2,533 candidates contested in the elections, with Chouhan and his predecessor, the seasoned Congress leader Kamal Nath, being among them.

While the BJP appeared poised to secure another term with a clear victory in the central Indian state, it also positioned itself to replace the Congress in neighboring Rajasthan, which has traditionally oscillated its allegiance between the two political parties.

The saffron party maintained a significant lead in 111 seats at 1 PM, comfortably surpassing the halfway mark, whereas the Congress had leads in 72 seats. Voting took place in 199 seats, with one seat's polling postponed due to the unfortunate demise of a candidate.

Led by Ashok Gehlot amidst internal divisions, the Congress grappled with factionalism in the state, while the BJP, intriguingly, did not present a chief ministerial candidate.

Addressing the timing of the decision for the new chief minister of Rajasthan, Prahlad Joshi assured that it would be determined "very soon and smoothly."

In a veiled jab at Gehlot, who hails from a family of magicians, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat remarked that the era of magic has concluded, and the electorate has chosen to prioritize the dignity of women and the welfare of the impoverished.

"The way we are moving towards a huge majority in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, it is clear that the people trust Modi's guarantee and has rejected the Congress' gimmicks (nautanki). Modi magic is the real magic and every other magician has failed," added BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.

Although the trends were evident in the two states, numerous Congress workers clung to the hope that the party could maintain control in Chhattisgarh.

However, the likelihood appeared to diminish. The day commenced with both parties in close competition, but as the counting process unfolded, the BJP solidified its lead, surpassing in 53 seats compared to Congress' 36 in the 90-member house.