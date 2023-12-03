Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Congress' 'miracle duo' trolled as BJP heads for win in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh; meme fest explodes

    With BJP set to win state assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were heavily trolled by netizens, with some users taking a dig at the Grand Old Party's 'miracle duo'.

    Congress miracle duo rahul gandhi priyanka gandhi trolled as BJP heads for win in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh; meme fest explodes snt
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

    The Congress party on Sunday encountered substantial setbacks in the state assembly elections, particularly in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where trends suggest a potential loss of power to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Grand Old Party's aspirations to unseat incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh also appear to have fallen short, as the BJP maintains a commanding lead. 

    Also read: 'Magic has ended in Rajasthan': BJP workers dance to drum beats as poll trends give party edge (WATCH)

    As the Election Commission released the latest updates on vote count, the BJP emerged as the frontrunner in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, while the Congress demonstrated strength in Telangana. This electoral landscape sets the stage for the much-anticipated 2024 Lok Sabha battle. The elections in these four states witnessed a predominantly bipolar contest, with the BJP and Congress engaging in head-to-head battles in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, southern Telangana saw a fierce competition between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress.

    Madhya Pradesh appears poised to witness the BJP securing a remarkable fifth consecutive term in power, leading in 158 seats at 12 PM, while the Congress lags significantly with only 69 seats in the 230-member assembly.

    In Rajasthan, a state known for alternating its allegiance between the BJP and Congress, the saffron party took a commanding lead with 113 seats, surpassing the halfway mark. The Congress, on the other hand, had leads in 71 seats out of the 199 seats where voting occurred.

    Chhattisgarh, governed by the Congress, saw the party trailing with 36 seats, while BJP looked poised for a victory as 12 PM trends showed the party leading in 52 seats.

    The only glimmer of success for the Congress was in Telangana, where it made significant strides towards political revival. The party, leading in 68 seats, posed a challenge to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which had leads in 36 seats out of the 90-member house.

    Also read: Election Results 2023: Hindi heartland votes for BJP, Congress sees rejection in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh

    With BJP set to win in three states, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were heavily trolled by netizens, with some users taking a dig at the Grand Old Party's 'miracle duo'. A meme fest exploded on X, formerly Twitter, with several users mocking the Gandhi family as they stare at a defeat in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

