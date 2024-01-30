ED summons fallout: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey hints at Hemant Soren's wife as next Jharkhand CM

Hemant Soren's unscheduled visit to Delhi coincided with the ED's fresh summons, which requested his participation in an ongoing money laundering investigation either on January 29 or January 31.

In a recent development, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has raised concerns regarding Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's response to a fresh summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Dubey asserted that Soren has called on all allied MLAs, including those from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress, to reach Ranchi "with their luggage." Additionally, the BJP MP suggested that Hemant Soren might be contemplating making his wife, Kalpana Soren, the Chief Minister.

Expressing his views on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Dubey questioned Soren's ability to protect the officers and people of the state, citing the Chief Minister's evasion of an ED interrogation and alleged insults faced both nationally and internationally.

Second op in 2 days: Indian Navy's INS Sumitra rescues 19 Pakistan sailors kidnapped by Somali pirates

Hemant Soren's unscheduled visit to Delhi coincided with the ED's fresh summons, which requested his participation in an ongoing money laundering investigation either on January 29 or January 31.

Soren, who had scheduled events in Chaibasa, Palamu, and Giridih, attributed his sudden visit to the national capital to the ED summons. While a source suggested that Soren went to Delhi for legal consultations, this information was not officially verified by the Chief Minister's Office.

The ED had previously recorded Soren's statement on January 20 at his official residence. However, the issuance of fresh summons indicates that the questioning was incomplete. The investigation focuses on an alleged "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand. This has led to the arrest of 14 individuals, including former IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan.

Nava Kerala Sadas: Only half of Thrissur district's complaints resolved, several await resolution

Nishikant Dubey's assertions on social media have added a political dimension to the unfolding situation, with speculations about potential leadership changes within the state government. The dynamics between the ruling alliance partners, especially JMM and Congress, could undergo shifts in the aftermath of these developments.