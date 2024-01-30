Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Second op in 2 days: Indian Navy's INS Sumitra rescues 19 Pakistan sailors kidnapped by Somali pirates

    The Indian Navy's warship INS Sumitra has successfully carried out another anti-piracy operation and rescued a vessel carrying 19 Pakistani nationals that was hijacked by armed Somali pirates off the East Coast of Somalia.

    In yet another daring operation in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy’s warship, INS Sumitra, rescued 19 Pakistani crew members onboard an Iran-flagged fishing vessel, Al Naeemi, from armed Somalian pirates. As many as 11 Somalian pirates had hijacked the fishing vessel along with its 19 crew members.

    On board the FV Al Naeemi, pirates abducted every member of the crew. On January 29, in response to the unfolding events, INS Sumitra quickly intercepted the FV. Through coercive posturing and effective deployment of her integral help and boats, the Indian warship ensured the safe release of both the crew and the vessel, the Navy said in a statement.

    "Responding swiftly to the developing situation Sumitra intercepted the FV (fishing vessel) on PM 29 Jan 24 and through coercive posturing and effective deployment of her integral helo and boats compelled the safe release of the crew and the vessel," the Navy said in a statement

    Earlier on Monday, INS Sumitra — Indian Navy’s indigenous Offshore Patrol Vessel — rescued 17 crew members onboard another Iran-flagged fishing vessel, MV Iman, hijacked by Somalian pirates 700 nautical miles west of Kochi in the Arabian Sea.

    After safely rescuing everyone on board the fishing vessel, INS Sumitra disarmed the pirates and ordered them to head for Somalia. In light of the recent attacks on merchant boats, the Indian Navy has greatly strengthened its monitoring apparatus in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden by sending frontline destroyers and frigates.

