The ED has filed a money laundering complaint against Dr Amarnath Mittal, ex-Director of Health Services, MP. The case stems from a Lokayukta FIR alleging he acquired assets worth Rs 2.38 crore, disproportionate to his known income.

The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) Bhopal Zonal Office has filed a prosecution complaint before the Special Court (PMLA), Bhopal, against Dr Amarnath Mittal, former Director of Health Services, Government of Madhya Pradesh, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Basis of Investigation

According to a press release, the ED initiated its investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Lokayukta, Bhopal, under Sections 13(1)(e) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The FIR pertains to allegations that Dr Mittal, while serving as a public servant, acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, amounting to approximately Rs 2.38 crore, representing 396.67% of his known income, the ED said.

ED's Investigation Findings

During the course of the investigation under PMLA, the ED revealed that the accused had laundered the proceeds of crime obtained through corrupt practices by investing in both movable and immovable properties located in Bhopal and Raisen districts. The ED had earlier identified total proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 9.78 crore, representing the value of assets in which the illicit funds were invested and integrated. Accordingly, movable and immovable properties of the said value were provisionally attached in January 2026, the release said.

The prosecution complaint was filed before the Special Court on March 26, the release added.