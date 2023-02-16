ED arrests jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar again in Rs 4 crore extortion case

A Delhi court sent him to nine-day ED custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The fresh charges against Chandrasekhar pertain to Rs 3.5 crore that Malvinder Singh's wife Japna is alleged to have paid after she was conned that this money would be used to bail her husband out.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday (February 16) arrested alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in a fresh money laundering case linked to duping of former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife.

A Delhi court sent him to nine-day ED custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The fresh charges against Chandrasekhar pertain to Rs 3.5 crore that Malvinder Singh's wife Japna is alleged to have paid after she was conned that this money would be used to bail her husband out.

Malvinder Singh is currently lodged in jail in a case against him linked to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL).

Earlier, Sukesh Chandrasekar was arrested by the ED in a PMLA case where he is alleged to have duped Aditi Singh, the wife of Malvinder Singh's brother Shivinder Singh.

Meanwhile, Sukesh slammed TV actor Chahatt Khanna saying that her statement has caused damage to his reputation and slapped Rs 100 crore legal notice, along with 'unconditional apology'.

Chahatt had earlier revealed that Sukesh proposed to her in Tihar jail. In an interview, the TV actor said, "He was dressed in a fancy shirt, had sprayed on a lot of perfume, and was wearing a gold chain. He introduced himself as the owner of a popular south Indian TV channel and the nephew of J Jayalalithaa."

Sukesh slammed the TV actor over the allegations and said, "I have no interest to date or be with women, who are already married or have children. I am not desperate like these Gold Diggers like Chahatt. My association with Chahatt and Nikki has been only for professional reasons, for which the meetings happened, and advance was paid."