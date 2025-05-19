Over 31,000 people were penalized as part of ER's intensified cleanliness drive, which also includes recognizing those with good hygiene practices.

In a robust push for cleaner railway stations, the Eastern Railway (ER) has collected more than Rs 32 lakh in fines from passengers caught spitting or littering on station premises during the first three months of 2025. According to officials, 31,576 people were penalised between January and March across ER's vast network, resulting in Rs 32,31,740 in total fines.

"These measures aim not only to enforce discipline but also to instil a long-term change in behaviour," a senior Eastern Railway official said.

Headquartered in Kolkata, ER has been intensifying its cleanliness drive to ensure litter-free platforms and maintain waste-free railway tracks. However, officials pointed out that one of the biggest challenges remains the widespread habit of indiscriminate spitting and littering by some passengers and vendors.

In a unique approach to promoting cleanliness, Eastern Railway has also taken to recognising passengers and vendors who demonstrate exemplary hygiene practices. These individuals are honoured with roses—a symbolic gesture of appreciation meant to encourage others to follow suit.

Additionally, ER has rolled out a series of regular awareness campaigns at major stations to educate rail users about the importance of keeping public spaces clean. These drives involve coordinated efforts by the Health Department, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and station staff.

"Change begins with awareness and action. Through sustained enforcement and positive reinforcement, we aim to make cleanliness a shared responsibility," the official added.