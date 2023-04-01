Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed in Delhi from today; check new rates

    The LPG prices in India are determined by state-run oil companies and are revised every month. Domestic cooking gas costs vary from state to state due to the local taxes. Each household is entitled to 12 cylinders at subsidised rates a year.

    First Published Apr 1, 2023, 9:58 AM IST

    In a recent development, the prices of 19 kg commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders are being slashed by Rs 91.50 in the national capital. The 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders will now cost Rs 2,028. However, the price of domestic LPG cylinders remains unchanged.

    Last month, the cost of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders was hiked by Rs 50 and commercial gas cylinders by Rs 350.

    In 2022, the rate of domestic LPG cylinders was increased four times. In January this year, the price of commercial cylinders was increased by Rs 25, costing Rs 1,768 in Delhi.

    Last year, this time, a 19kg commercial gas cylinder was priced at Rs 2,253 in Delhi. In one-year, commercial gas cylinders have seen a price drop of Rs 225 in the national capital alone.

    The LPG prices in India are determined by state-run oil companies and are revised every month. Domestic cooking gas costs vary from state to state due to the local taxes. Each household is entitled to 12 cylinders at subsidised rates a year. Beyond this, cylinders can be purchased at market value.

